22% discount on many devices!

Samsung has announced the launch of a new promotion “It’s Galaxy Time!”, that will be available exclusively on the shop of the company offers a wide range of discounted prices on many selected products, including smartphone, tablet, smartwatch and wireless headset, on which is applied a 22% discount from the list price.

By connecting to the shop Samsung you can buy the Galaxy S20+ 5G, available in the variant 512GBat a discounted price 989, compared with € 1.279 Euro list, but among the smartphones include the Galaxy S10 Lite that goes to 529 Euros.

Also interesting are the discounts on the tablet. For example, the Galaxy Tab S5e, in the version with 256GB of mindfula is available at the special price of 439 Euros, compared to 569 Euro list. It is a tablet thin and light that has a large screen, 10.5 inch and a high capacity battery.

For those who are looking for a wearable, is available for the exclusive promotion on the Galaxy Watch Active2 at the discounted price of 233 Euro. The smarwatch also includes a system for sleep monitoring in addition to physical activity, with over 39 training supported, seven of which are automatically activated (running, walking, and cycling). The display instead of Super AMOLED curved.