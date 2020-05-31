23 legends give their opinion on the GOAT, finding relentless

The debate around the GOAT has never been so restless these last few weeks, because of a lack of basketball, which becomes a burden to you. To give a little perspective to all the world, a Youtubeur has compiled the notice of 23 captions, to see what he said to the table of the largest. The opinion is rather unanimous.

While the debate as to who is the greatest basketball player of all time has been raging for many years, the dissemination of The Last Dance came to add a little oil on a fire already out of control. The supporters of Michael Jordan have never been so sure of themselves, and have never had as many excuses for the get down.

Many voices were heard to defend LeBron James, as an analyst for Fox Sports 1 Shannon Sharpewho sees the King as a player much more complete than MJ. Others also defend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the leading scorer of the story, for his consistency and his longevity.

Therefore, it is extremely difficult to find a consensus on the issue among the fans of the great league. But among the players who can claim the title of GOAT, what is it ? Discord is as strong as among outside observers ?

In a video, very sought after and very well researched, the Youtubeur JxmyHighroller identified in the notice of 23 of the greatest legends in the history of the NBA on the issue of the GOAT. As you might expect, a player almost unanimously.

Of course, Michael Jordan arrives at the head of this small survey. Already, he is the only player to be self-selected in that race for the title of GOAT, but it is far from being the only one to think so, because players like Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’neal or Charles Barkley are gone in this direction.

After that, all the legends were not as clear, since some are still very vague. It is impossible to know what think of Scottie Pippen, who defended openly, LeBron James a few years ago, but that said there is little that Kobe Bryant was better than MJ…

In the end, after JxmyHighroller, His Airness total of 10 votes, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 4, Wilt Chamberlain 3, LeBron James 2, and then, no other legend does not recognise more than one.

Obviously, among the former players, Michael Jordan reigns as the master on the debate of the GOAT. In fact, it would seem that the fans are the only ones to be divided on the issue..