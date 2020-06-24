25% discount on the smartwatch Samsung Galaxy Active

Among the offerings on the day of Unieuro, we find also a smartwatch, branded Samsung, the Galaxy Watch the Active display SMAOLED from 1.1 inch. The chain of distribution allows you to take it home at a very affordable price, 25% less compared to the price list.

Until 23:59 and can be purchased at 169,90 €, 59,10 Euros less than 229 Euro previousproposed by Samsung.

At the technical level, as we said above, we are facing one smartwatch screen from 1.1 inch, based on the operating system Tizen, also equipped with a heart rate monitor and GPS satellite, two features particularly useful for those of us who like to do outdoor training. And’ this system is also NFC to make payments directly from your wrist, a feature that is not available in the wearable market. Front software we point out also the Daily Activity, a way to keep active and motivated and that you can easily reach the daily goals by making exercise and staying less and less time sitting. Galaxy Watch the Active is also equipped with a motion sensor dedicated can recognize automatically seven types of activities, and is water resistant up to 5ATM.

Unieuro you can also enjoy the home delivery and pick-up in store free of charge.