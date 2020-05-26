25 guys who are better at makeup than you

The time where the makeup was reserved only to the women is resolved, and a chance, because we would miss some of the artists so talented.

Whether on Instagram or Youtube, “beauty gurus” of the male are more numerous.

Here are the 25 makeup artists to follow now:

1. Jeffree Star

Probably the most famous (and richest!), Jeffree has his own company of make-up, Jeffree Star Cosmetics and its Youtube channel with nearly 15 million subscribers.

2. James Charles

Despite all the controversy, James Charles remains very popular for its age. In addition to his chain, he has collaborated with the brand Morphee and has launched his brand of clothing Sisters Apparel.

3. Manny MUA

Manny Gutierrez is very talented. It has also launched its own brand of makeup, Lunar Beauty.

4. Patrick Starrr

It is not known if one likes better the personality, or the artistic talent of Patrick Starrr that make up often the biggest celebrities.

5. Patrick Ta

This makeup artist is the favorite of many fashion models like Gigi and Bella Hadid and now has his own company, Patrick Ta Beauty.

6. Adam Simmons

Adam puts on his make up several celebrities including Trisha Paytas. Its transformations glam are always beautiful!

7. Beau Nelson

One of the makeup artists the most popular of the moment, Beautiful looks after face, Kristen Stewart, Ruby Rose, Camila Mendes and a host of other hollywood stars.

8. Ryan B Potter

This young Instagrammeur could potentially be the next James Charles with her looks creative and artistic.

9. Bretman Rock

After having started as a “beauty guru”, Bretman is now a celebrity Instagram, where he also publishes comic skits.

10. Gabriel Zamora

You may be familiar with Gabriel for his involvement in the feud between James Charles and Tati, but his talent is undeniable!

11. Lewys Ball

Only 19 years old, this star of Instagram is gaining popularity at the speed of lightning!

12. Gary Thompson

Better known under the name of “Plastic Boy”, you have to attend a make-up artist uk for its tutorials perfect.

13. Hector Espinal

Hector is the official makeup artist of Fenty Beauty, the trademark of Rihanna.

14. Thomas Halbert

The creativity of Thomas seems to be without limits, as much for the looks beauty than the original.

15. Jack Emory

As Manny MUA, Jack keeps his beard and proves once again that the makeup is for all!

16. Jake Warden

Jake was only 17 and he already has a monster on the social networks. We can’t wait to see what he will accomplish in the future!

17. Aaron Storms

Aaron is an artist non-binary that uses makeup in a manner truly original.

18. Cohlsworld

Cohl is another make-up artist to follow for inspiration for the looks also natural that exploded.

19. Zachary Edward

Zachary is much more active on Instagram than on Youtube, but there is no doubt that his career will soon explode.

20. Ariel

After being discovered by none other than Kylie Jenner, Ariel makeup also now Shay Mitchell and other celebrities.

In Quebec

21. Jean-Francois CD

Jean-François is known as an was the make-up artist Marie-Mai, but since then, his clientele has grown. It also offers courses in makeup that are very popular.

22. Steven Cabeleira

Noemie Bannes, Shanie Blais, Julie-Anne OD Greece : the list of clients known Steven is without end, and you understand why!

23. Olivier Vinet

Thanks to her talent, Olivier makes up with a ton of supermodels and superstars here and elsewhere.

24. Marco Marsolais

Marco is ultra-popular in Quebec and it has even already made-up Meghan Markle!

25. Nicolas Blanchet

In addition to being the make-up artist Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse, Nicolas is an artist, very creative to follow absolutely.

