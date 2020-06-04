25 movies, series, books, and podcasts for information on the anti-racism

The death of George Floyd – a young African-American killed by a police officer during his arrest in Minneapolis, on may 25 – and the many events which are organised since, re-opened the debate on inequalities and police brutality that devastate the United States. In response to this violence, the movement Black Lives Matter starts again and becomes the spearhead of the fight against racism. Last June 2, Instagram has been the theatre of a black-out world by hosting thousands of black frames accompanied by the hashtag #BlackoutTuesday. An initiative widely reported, particularly in France, because unfortunately racism knows no border. It is also this same day that a major rally was held in france, before the Tribunal of Paris, to demand justice for Adama Traoré, who was killed in 2016 during an arrest by the forces of law and order, in the Val d’oise.

Movies oscarisés series shocks and books poignant

Culture can claim to be a comprehensive means of expression and awareness. Whether through feature-length films, series, books, or podcasts, the questions segregation racial, inequality and the oppression of the black community have often been discussed. It reminds us of films such as “Malcom X” (1992) Spike Lee, or “Green Book” (2019), Peter Farrelly, winner of 3 oscars. Sides sets, it retains the hard-hitting show signed Ava DuVernay, baptized “When they See Us” – available on Netflix – inspired by the case of the jogger in Central Park. The literature is not left out since she has also treated this subject with, among others, “In the heat of the night” by John Ball (1965) and “The Color of feelings” by Kathryn Stockett (2009) – also adapted on the big screen in 2011. And if you prefer a treatment that is less fictional, but more grounded in the real, several podcasts have made their appearance. You are advised, for example, No white, nothing, Kiffe ta race or the other.

Then at a time when the movement Black Lives Matter intensifies, overview on these films, books, series and podcasts that address this topic thorny but necessary.