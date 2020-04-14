25 of the best moments of style celebrity in the history of Coachella

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Coachella
Lizzo
Rachel Murray / Getty Images
Kate Bosworth
Scott Dudelson / Getty Images for Coachella
Bad Bunny
Timothy Norris / Getty Images for Coachella
Kacey Musgraves
Chelsea Lauren / WireImage
Katy Perry
Sophie Fritz / startraksphoto.com
Vanessa Hudgens
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Coachella
Post Malone
John Sciulli / Getty Images for PUMA
Rihanna
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Emma Roberts
Amy Harris / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Cardi B
Amy Harris / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
G-Eazy
Images of sniper / Splash News
Jamie Chung
Chelsea Lauren / WWD / Shutterstock
Hailey Bieber
Rachel Murray / Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio