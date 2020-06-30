25 years after its release, “Hate” returns to the room

At the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the film, The Hate going to pop to the cinema this summer in France.

Monument of pop culture, the film The Hate directed by Mathieu Kassovitz in 1995, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. To celebrate this work of the cult movie, the film will return on the big screens of france for the summer period, reported also the Huff Poston Monday 29 June. Award-winning at the Cannes film festival and triply rewarded at the César in 1996, The Hate, acclaimed by the critics at the time, had registered more than two million entries.

As a reminder, the film follows three commuters of a city, played by Vincent Cassel, Saïd Taghmaoui and Hubert Koundé, who, after a night of clashes with the police, will go live the day the most moving of their lives.

Beyond the anniversary of the film, the out of The Hate also fits into the current context, so that police violence is increasing in the world to speak out against the systemic racism and police violence.