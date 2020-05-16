25 years later, Mariah Carey wishes you a new “Merry Christmas”

Associated with Christmas celebrations for the past 25 years with his hit “All I Want for Christmas”, Mariah Carey announces the re-release of her album “Merry Christmas”.

Good festivals of end of the year, prepare well in advance and there is no Christmas without Mariah Carey. It is for this reason that the diva promises to be a re-release of his Christmas album, 25 years after its release. It is a gift!

The singer chose Instagram to announce the rerelease of her album “Merry Christmas”, 25 years after its release. A gift she made for her fans that may help pass the tube “All I Want for Christmas” in a loop.

This double album anniversary will include songs from the original disc as well as remixes and songs sung live in 1994 at the cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York.

Released in 1994, “Merry Christmas” had managed the feat of remaining 82 weeks on the Billboard 200. Well long after the Christmas holidays.

This double album will be released well before Christmas, on the 1st November, history of being able to enjoy it fully! And for those who would like to prolong the magic of Christmas and inflate the bank account of Mariah, will also provide various accessories (sweaters, socks, hats…).