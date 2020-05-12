25 years of True Lies : Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger find themselves in the photo – Actus Ciné

While the feature film “True Lies” is celebrating its quarter of a century, Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger showed up for a photo accomplice. What hope for a “True Lies 2” ?
While True Lies this year celebrates its quarter century, its main actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, husband and wife in the film by James Cameron, met for a photo of an accomplice, as you can see below.
“Again come together, for the first time”says Jamie Lee Curtis on her account Instagram to accompany the photo. What revive the rumors about a True Lies 2, then a reboot in the series is in preparation for the platform Disney+ ?
The atmosphere is in any case to the reunion to Schwarzy, that one will find to the poster of Terminator: Dark Fate on the 23rd of October. The actor has just celebrated his 72nd birthday in the company of Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren, partners in the Expendables, as you can see below.
The trailer for “Terminator: Dark Fate” :