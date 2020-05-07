26 movies that you can stream right now (may 2020)

So, if you are to be quarantined at home if possible, you protect yourself, you and the other, during the global pandemic of COVID-19 and you do your part to slow the spread of the virus. It is all very well, but not being able to get out and do things also means that you risk running out of ways to entertain you.

If you are not looking for a commitment longer with the start-up of a new television series, may we suggest a movie? Apparently there are countless streaming services with huge selections, so it can be difficult to know where to start.

And you don’t want to just wander aimlessly on the Internet, we therefore make our choice. If you are not a subscriber to Hulu, here are other choices:

But if you have Hulu, here are our recommendations for what is available at this time.

Me, Tonya: Margot Robbie and Allison Janney are incredible in this biopic about the former figure skater controversial Tonya Harding. It is dark but definitely has moments that are lighter and comedic.

What Men Want: Taraji P. Henson shines in this remake (well above) of “What Women Want”. Shaq, Mark Cuban, and Lisa Leslie are among many sports personalities with cameos.

© Paramount Pictures

A quiet place: if you are looking for something to make you forget the pandemic, the horror film John Krasiński will do the trick.

© Jonny Cournoyer / Paramount Pictures via AP

The book of Eli: Denzel Washington is awesome in everything, including this film’s dystopian, post-apocalyptic. This is not for everyone, but it is captivating.

© David Lee, Warner Bros Pictures

Parasite: take a Look at all the producers of the Oscars that Bong Joon-ho holds to it! If you have not had the chance to see the film of the year, we strongly recommend it.

© VALERIE MACON / . via .

Love, Gilda: this documentary offers an intimate look and charming on the life and career of Gilda Radner, an original member of the cast of Saturday Night Live.

The interview: You remember this controversial movie which has become a big problem and everybody was going to see but you’ve never seen? Well, here it is.

© Ed Araquel, Columbia Pictures

Goodfellas: the classic film of Martin Scorsese is always a good option with a cast of stars.

Warner Bros. Entertainment

If Beale Street could talk: far from a love story average, it is beautiful and heartbreaking, while combating the racism and injustice in the system.

© Tatum Mangus / Annapurna Pictures via AP

Up in the Air: Although a bit dated, this film by George Clooney is strange but charming. And maybe you can live vicariously through his character as he travels through the country.

© Dale Robinette, Paramount Pictures

Sorry to bother you: this satire eccentric on a change in the code of telemarketer is funny, but dark, and it is really worth to be watched.

© Annapurna Pictures

Booksmart: The film of passage to adulthood is so good that it will surprise you. At first glance, this looks like a dud, but believe us – it is far from being the case.

Crazy, Stupid, Love.: Another pleasant surprise is this rom-com, full of laughter, of triangles, of love and of a distribution which will lead you in the storylines that intersect.

© Ben Glass, Warner Bros. Pictures

Blackfish: If you like or you care about animals, this documentary on killer whales in a cage at SeaWorld is so important.

© Magnolia Pictures

A simple favor: A mystery filled with twists and turns, this psychological thriller with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick will capture all your attention.

Risky Business: The film that practically launched the career of Tom Cruise is a classic, fun and short.

Alex Honnold, climber solo free: Pro you will hold your breath throughout this documentary, and you’ll understand why.

© National Geographic / Jimmy Chin

Chicken Run: When chickens animated plot their escape, hilarity ensues. This film is strange and awkward, and a great option for families.

© Dreamworks

Blazing Saddles: come on, here’s Mel Brooks at his best with this parody of western ridiculous and dark.

© Warner Bros.

Fighting With My Family: This biopic about the wrestler of WWE, Paige is surprisingly funny.

Zombieland: Woody Harrelson, zombies, weirdness, and humor – that are looking for you really other?

Amazing Grace: The movie in concert on Aretha recording his live album of the same name in 1972 is simply spectacular.

Heathers: This dark comedy, twisted, Winona Ryder-Christian Slater will bring you back as one of the best film school ever.

© New World Pictures

Free Willy: If you end up watching Blackfish, watch Free Willy then for a feature more enjoyable.

© Ron Batzdorff / WB Production

The Cabin in the Woods: this horror movie has elements of Evil Dead, but is a new interpretation of the genre.

© Diyah Pera, Lionsgate

Good Will Hunting: Before Ben Affleck becomes sad and that Matt Damon to make movie about the bailout in the space, they have written this extraordinary film and have won an Oscar for it.

© George Kraychyk, Miramax

The bridges of the county of Madison: The tragic love story of Meryl Streep-Clint Eastwood hits you deeply, but sometimes you can’t help but to dream of riding an emotional roller coaster.

© Ken Regan / Warner Bros.

Swingers: Although this is certainly not the best movie of this list, this comedy of friends of the 90’s is entertaining and certainly better than the ones they make today.

