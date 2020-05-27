26 stars who have scars very visible, and the stories of those !

Of many of the stars are known for their physical features. Zoom in on those celebrities who have scars. Sometimes very visible and sometimes less. Sometimes very well-known and sometimes not at all, these small “defects” often forge the personality. Check out these 26 stars and their scars, with the stories behind.

Adrian Pasdar

The actor revealed in Top Gun experienced a car accident when he was still young, leaving these scars on his cheeks and his chin.

Andy Warhol

The american artist has been severely injured by bullets in 1968 and had to undergo an operation.

Charlie Puth

The young singer has been bitten by a dog when he was only 2 years old, leaving him the scar in the right eyebrow.

Ed Sheeran

If several rumours exist around the scar, the truth is less positive for the interpreter of ” Shape of you “. It is simply cut when it was packed. Oops.

Harrison Ford

The scar of the actor comes from a story that’s very trivial. It has been thrown from his car during an accident, after hitting the steering wheel with his chin.

Jason Momoa

Surely the scar the most well-known of world cinema. However, it is also a story very common. The scar of Aquaman comes from a brawl in a bar. Jason Momoa has had 140 stitches and the aggressor has taken 5 years in prison.

Also read : The color of the hair natural of these stars is not what you think !

Check out more scars on Page 2. Click on “Next Page” to continue the adventure.

Published by Tom on May 27, 2020