28 streaming movies at this time (April 2020)

If you do your part and stay inside during these sad days and scary coronavirus, we salute you. You are looking for probably also ways to fill the hours.

Well, we can help you. We have recommendations for 28 documentary fantastic that are currently available on Netflix. Some are informative, some entertaining, all are well made. They are not in any particular order, just a bunch of movies that we really enjoyed.

Ok, let’s move on to our list.

1. MISS AMERICANA – The biodoc Taylor Swift is a lot more exciting than I could ever have imagined, and breaks down the pop star-perfect in a place of true humanity.

2. FYRE – A delicious preview of the festival Fyre, one of the great scams of our time, and consequences.

3. HOMECOMING – another biodoc music that provides a slightly more detailed someone – Beyonce – who embodies so perfectly that it is often difficult to see it as a real person.

4. AMY – This documentary on the life and death of Amy Winehouse has video footage in the home that have been shared since his ascension to glory.

5. BILL MURRAY STORIES – This charming documentary explores the famous stories of Bill Murray that you probably have heard. (My favorite was Bill Murray who comes up behind someone in a park, give him a hug, then whispered in his ear, “they will think you are never.”) What is so magical is that the movie is just enough to be true to make one of them possible.

6. ONE OF US – This look heartbreaking and amazing about three people trying to get out of a sect of ultra-orthodox jewish in New York will appeal to all those who are fans of movies powerful.

7. CRIP CAMP – This documentary gives an overview of comforting a summer camp designed for children with disabilities.

8. ICARE – What is so incredible in this award-winning film at the Oscars, it is that this is not the movie, the director has proposed to do. What begins as a look Supersize Me, on the doping of athletes, soon transforms into a thriller of international espionage and becomes a masterpiece in the process.

9. SENNA – one of The greatest sports documentaries ever made. Senna goes beyond the world of racing to become a movie the pride and the sacrifices we make for greatness.

10. MILES DAVIS: BIRTH OF THE COOL – The images are so amazing, the music so good, it is a must for all those who have even a passing interest in jazz.

11. OPERATION ODESSA – The true story and wild a gangster in Russian, a cuban spy and a hustler from Miami who gathered for the life – trying to negotiate the sale of a nuclear submarine.

12. JIRO DREAMS OF SUSHI – My vote for the greatest culinary documentary ever made, JIRO DREAMS OF SUSHI tells the story of a small sushi restaurant in a subway station, and how the quest for perfection of his owner led him to become one of the best restaurants in the world. It starts as a film about the pursuit of excellence, and ends as a movie about a father and his son.

13. SOUR GRAPES – A true thriller police officer spectacular on a con man who has fooled the world of collectors of wine ultra-high-end. One in which everyone, from top to bottom, seems stupid and you can sit at home and laugh.

14. MAN SUGAR – movies quest are amazing, and there is little better than the hunt for a great musician, Rodriguez, who was almost lost in history.

15. THE 92 – gaze unwavering and terrifying on the riots of 1992. This document not only succeeds to show the carnage, but it provides an important context and an understanding of the way the powder keg has exploded.

16. SHOOT down THE HOUSE – This film began as a look into several political candidates for the first time in 2018, but focuses ultimately on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and his race unlikely in Congress.

17. THE DAWN WALL – We recently had a series of documentaries on climbing absolutely amazing, and it is just among the best.

18. WOODSTOCK: THREE DAYS THAT DEFINED A GENERATION – The incredible footage found is what distinguishes this document, because it shows that not only the performance but the whole event, from setup to breakdown. It makes you feel a part of the magic.

19. MISSION CONTROL – My favorite part of APOLLO 13 has always been the cuts are abrupt in the control room, where the men frantic on Earth are working relentlessly to save the lives of astronauts in space. This documentary tells the stories of real men who have done it.

20. THEATRE OF LIFE – It is almost impossible not to get caught up in the story of the chef Massimo Bottura in this culinary documentary, which shows Bottura opening a soup kitchen for the hungry with leftover food that is wasted by shops.

21. MOUNTAIN – This is one of the documentary the strangest that I’ve ever seen, but I really loved it. Forget a plot or a conflict – instead, the film transports you to the top of the greatest peaks in the world, stopping only to offer a narrative reflected and sporadic. It is strange and fascinating.

21. BOMBSHELL: The STORY OF HEDY LAMARR – Did you know that the Hollywood starlet Hedy Lamarr invented a radio system that would become the foundation of Bluetooth technology? You would if you were watching this documentary entertaining.

22. THE BASTARDS BATTERED BASEBALL – This magical film follows the father of Kurt Russell, Bing Russell, and his quest to form a baseball team semi-pro.

23. The LAST MAN ON THE MOON – a Lot of people know about Neil Armstrong. Few know Eugene Cernan, the last man to set foot on the moon. In telling his story, the documentary also pose big questions about the reasons for the end of our space program and on the direction to take.

24. THEY LOVE Me WHEN I’M DEAD – A look funny and dark on the life of the great author Orson Welles is a great watch for movie buffs.

25. JIM & ANDY – This documentary, which shows the method of Jim Carrey acting as Andy Kauffman in MAN ON THE MOON, is it a true documentary? Is this another farce, an ode to the anti-humor of Andy Kauffman? Try to decide for yourself is half the fun. One of my favorite experiences of watching movies for some time.

26. VIRUNGA ” – A documentary about a refuge of gorillas in the Congo and the dedicated men who protect the animals inside.

27. THE SQUARE – This film allows you to go inside of Tahrir square and watch the 2011 egyptian revolution unfold in real time. One of the most incredible feats of modern cinema.

28. E-TEAM – A look that makes you stop and think about the team of the emergency, a group of investigators intrepid who travel the world to investigate violations of human rights.

