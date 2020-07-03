28 variations of the blonde for a summer of sulfur

Blond, gray, strawberry blonde, california, platinum … The blonde asks the heads of the celebrities of the most prominent. We remember Kendall Jenner, who had changed their brown color of the signature to a blonde burning in the Burberry show Fashion Week london. Later, an army of it is girls have followed his example. Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Kaia Gerber, and most recently, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski that has driven this staining to the category of a must in the summer. Golden, coppery, or polar, this degree solar lights up the face, softening the features in no time.

What rubio take ?

Since the arrival of the spring-summer, the blond hair, covering the hair of the girls that inspire us. But before you choose one that is for us, it is essential in a first look as a blonde, because the discoloration is not a trivial matter, since this color requires regular maintenance and some cost. All the more, that it is difficult to reverse after passing through the blonde, if our envy of the day is to go back to our natural color brown.

The blond’s cold :

Blonde ash : being a color usually natural, blonde, ash is ideal if you want to soften the lines of the face, or if you want to get a scan or a shade of hair that is bathed in light. We will choose the ash blonde grey as a base, on which the stylist will apply the lashes light blonde.

Blond fleece : half-way between the platinum blonde and grey, the blonde is a polar staining taking, but, above all, to maintain, to avoid the side neglected.

Platinum blonde : in the long hair, this light color looks like an angelic, while in the shaved hair, gives a great look to the rock undisputed.

Blond gray : known as the ” sand hair “, this vibrant color brings a rock ‘ n ‘ roll to rub.

Beige Blonde : neither cold nor hot, this blonde is a good option for those who wish to make a first step towards the blonde, gray or platinum blonde.

Golden blond :

Blond californian : its eponymous name inspired by the california coast, and their annual sunshine. And for a good reason, this color of the sun is a call to holidays and warm seasons. The blonde californian is the more appreciated, when it is adopted in a wavy long.

Blonde honey : this color is perfect for brunettes looking to combine their natural brown to a dark blonde.

Golden blonde : such an ode to summer, this color is the most popular when the warm temperatures arrive. Often, due to a clarification in the sun blonde hair natural golden blonde is easier to maintain than the other tones.

Blond caramel : golden to perfection, this shade is the ideal mixture in lengths of brown.

Strawberry blonde : with the copper highlights, this color is the perfect compromise for the undecided, hesitate between the passage of the roux-en-y, and the transition to a light blonde.

