29 hairstyles of the stars that make you want to go with the short hair

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
15


© ABACA

Summer 2020 : 29 hairstyles of the stars that make you want to go with the short hair

Image © The Agency Of The Press/Splash News/To

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : one square very short as Saoirse Ronan

© The Nation, John/Startraks/ABACAPRESS

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : one square very short as Duckie Thot

© Berzane Nasser/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : a bob very short and Bella Hadid

© O’connor, Lisa/AFF/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : cut hair like Charlize Theron

© Photos PA/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : a square of medium-long-with the ripples of Léa seydoux

© Lionel Hahn/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : a short bob and big as Selena Gomez

© Mayer Janet/Startraks/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : cut hair like Lupita’nyong or

© Lionel Hahn/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : one square very short as Reese Witherspoon

© De Boer Sara/Startraks/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : a square of half time as Kim Kardashian

© DPA/ABACA

A square while Kristin Cavallari

© Guignebourg Denis/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : a square unstructured as Ashley Benson

© Lionel Hahn/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : a square as big as Ciara

© Jonas Gustavsson/PAE/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : bob symmetric and Kaia Gerber

© Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : for a square to be very short, such as Regina King

© Lionel Hahn/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : a square medium long symmetric as Jennifer Lopez

Image © The Agency Of The Press/Splash News/To

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : the wet hair, Rowan Blanchard

© Lionel Hahn/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : one square very short and asymmetrical as Mila Kunis

© Lionel Hahn/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : a square medium long symmetric as Ashley Graham

© De Boer Sara/Startraks/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : a square is not structured as Margot Robbie

© Reynaud Julien/APS-Media/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : cut hair style, such as Maria Borges

© Photos PA/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : a square with long fringe curtain like Gemma Arterton

Image © Press Agency/PAE/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : a blunt bob as Dua Lipa

© DPA/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : cut hair style, the platinum blonde as Cynthia Erivo

© Zebulun Laurent/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : the wet hair symmetric and Kaia Gerber

© O’connor, Lisa/AFF/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : a square long minimalist as Julianne Hough

© De Boer Sara/Startraks/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : one square very short as Naomi Watts

© AFF/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : cut hair style, as Jaimie Alexander

© AdMedia/PAE/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : cut hair style, Ruby Rose

© Lookout Sthanlee B./PAE/ABACA

Idea of hairstyle for short hair : one square very short as Irina Shayk

