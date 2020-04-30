$ 3.8 million for the villa Emma Stone in Beverly Hills

The actress Lalaland sells his beautiful villa in Beverly Hills that she has owned for 7 years. Does anyone know why it is in separated, but Emma Stone makes a beautiful addition to value.

This is the us site Variety who revealed in march that Emma Stone is separated from this house to sell for $ 3.8 million. Such as the actress and darling of the americans and the other, the house is neither exuberant nor excessive. On the announcement one can read : “invisible behind a high wall and doors large and secure (…) along a lane quiet and little known, this traditional hotel from the 1950s was beautifully updated and decorated “. Former abode of the late british actor Dudley Moore, the house has everything a jewel box of comfort, to the delicious light tones and pastels.

The villa for sale Emma Stone is located in Beverly Hills (photo credit : MARK SINGER PHOTOGRAPHY)

The villa is located in Beverly Hills, in the area of Coldwater Canyon in the full of California. It consists of a swimming pool, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Emma Stone owned the property since 2012, the date on which she plays Gwen Stacy, the girlfriend of Peter Parker, in the film “The Amazing Spiderman “ alongside Andrew Garfield. With the latter, who was his companion in life, she buys a villa in Beverly Hills for approximately $ 2.5 million.

The actress did not know why she wanted to separate from its remains. Emma Stone not short of work, it will soon appear in the 2nd volume of the movie “Welcome to Zombieland “, as well as in the Disney movie “Cruella” in which she plays the role of the big bad to the fur of “101 dalmatians “. Remains to be seen whether it is his new love affair with the scriptwriter of the show Saturday Night LiveDave McCary, who takes him away from his home. In any case, we will not fail to interest us in his new home, word of Mysweet.