3 exercises for buttocks to Kim Kardashian

On tv, on social networks, or even to the swimming pool, it is a broom, never-ending buttocks well to the door. But beware, this is not magic. And even if Milla, Kim Kardashian and many others, have resorted to cosmetic surgery to grow their behind, this is obviously not the best of solutions. This will never be repeated enough, but the sport is the best way to achieve his ends. Sport outfit complete with sneakers, water bottle, and if you have weights, elastic bands, or dumbbells in the gym, well, it is gone !

The warm-up. It is necessary before each session. And increase the results, you refer to the warm-up following before each exercise (if your health allows it). So grab the Jumping Jackvery well-known they allow you to warm up your legs, your joints and activate your heart. Do 5 rounds of 30 seconds.

Exercise 1 (Photo 1) : Squats traditional the whole of the buttocks. Basic, but essential. Standing up, you just spread your legs the width of the size, spikes for the feet always to the outside. Once in place, squat as low as possible, while keeping the back straight. Take out the chest and lift the head. Attention, the knees should never exceed the tip of the foot of the descent. Do 30 moves, then a pause of 15 seconds, and repeat 5 times.

To return to the show jumping jack as during the warm-up.

Exercise 2 (Photo 2) : the Donkey Kick for the gluteus maximus, and buttocks plump. Four legged support on your hands and knees, simply lift your leg backwards keeping it bent, edge of the foot parallel to the ceiling until the thigh is parallel to the ground. Careful not to move your back. It must be very flat and aligned with the buttocks and the neck. Always look at the ground, not head in the air. Make 20 movements with one leg, then 20 with the other. Without pausing, alternate legs for 4 sets.

Jumping Jack : 4 rounds of 30 seconds.

Exercise 3 (Photo 3) : Elevation of the hipsideal for the the bottom of the buttocks and the back of the thighs. Lie down on the ground, back firmly in the carpet, sunken belly. Put your arms along your body and bend at the knees without sticking your feet to your buttocks. Flat feet, wide apart hip-width apart, lift your hips until your knees, your pelvis and your shoulders are perfectly aligned. Squeeze the buttocks to climb, then back down again. 20 moves, 5 seconds of pause to redo it 5 times.

To be sure to get the best results for the summer, do this exercise a day on two. Over the weeks, increase the number of movements in the series. Good luck !

Ophelia Moisant