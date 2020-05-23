3 hairstyles from Katy Perry

Long hair bohemian spirit

Do you dream of a long and beautiful wavy hair and voluminous, as the lovely Katy Perry ? This hairstyle to the bohemian spirit will be perfect to compliment this long dress with flowers that you just locate for your holiday in the south of France. To achieve the wavy perfect, grab your straighteners and create pretty curls with 5 inches of your roots. For a bohemian succeeded, stretch the curls with your fingers (we don’t want to look like Marie-Antoinette…). It does not remain you more that to bring the volume to look like Katy Perry ! The secret is to use a dry shampoo ! The Dry shampoo Wildflower White is perfect to enhance the beauty of this hairstyle bohemian. Spray at 30 cm of the roots and on the lengths for instant volume ! This dry shampoo gives to the passage a shot of cool to your hairstyle, what more can one ask ?

The high ponytail

There is nothing like a high ponytail for a busy day of shopping between friends. It is THE hairstyle that does not move of the day. This request, however, precious few minutes of your time. So, if you are not in the morning, set your alarm clock a few minutes earlier to make a pony tail as perfect as that of Katy Perry ! For a perfect result, no small wick rebel is not tolerated. TheOil Multi-Benefits of Bumble and Bumble is ideal because it allows her to tame the frizz ! Its little more ? It makes hair instantly shinier !

Short hair hairstyle,

You also have a desire for a change in capillary ? Katy Perry has opted several times in his life for a cut to garçonne ! This cup has, among other things, the big advantage is that you save a few minutes in your bathroom. The short hair is much faster to maintain. On the other hand, this is not a reason to do more styling (you don’t want to have the air to get out of bed) ! The secret to sculpting and short hair : the Styling wax 100% natural from Rahua. It is perfect to bring the outfit to the hair in a short time. In addition, it is composed of carnauba, a natural agent of outfit that can be removed in a single gesture.!

The team Lucette