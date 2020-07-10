3 hairstyles of Rihanna

The natural features

The wavy hair trend of the summer season. The waves topped/décoiffées offer a “beach” is perfect for wearing on holiday without moving from your office chair. You have the opportunity to have the natural features ? This is not always enough to have a hairdo as pretty as Rihanna. Thanks to the Cream Style Vegan Cut By Fredits wave form is more flexible and more brilliant. The hair is intensely nourished and stronger. The waves are perfectly redesigned to provide a result worthy of the perfect hairstyle of Rihanna. And don’t worry about the hair smooth, wavy is easily obtained with a screed box or a looper !

Braids african

Another hairstyle that the beautiful Rihanna looks great, is no other than that of the braids of africa. In addition, the small braids african can take several weeks, enough to make you save precious minutes every morning in the bathroom ! On the other hand, forget about the morning in a hurry to make this beautiful hairstyle, braids african require time and patience. To facilitate the realization of these, there is nothing like a product of modeling. Once the hair is detangled, the use of the The mass Modeling of Bumble and Bumble in the entire length. So, the hair texture is easier to comb and the little static electricity will be tamed. This product is finished in semi-mat fixed braids african for a perfect result !

The fringe right

More and more stars such as Rihanna opt for the fringe right and that it is natural or not, it is understandable why. The strip only brings a lot of character to the hairstyle. On the other hand, you must be impeccable with the hope of creating the same effect that our a business woman preferred. For a strip to the right to fall to the ground, choose hair products that are adapted. The Serum Shu Uemura Art of Hair it is perfect to tame the frizz rebels. The hair is also protected from the heat of the heating appliances up to 230°C, enough to bring a nice bangs smooth without any problem !

The team Lucette