3 hairstyles taken from Kylie Jenner

A long wavy hair

The wavy line in this is the hairstyle to adopt in this season of summer, which is very suitable for short hair than long. The big advantage is that this hairstyle adapts to all situations ! Whether for a day of sun on the sand for an afternoon of museum or to a romantic evening, it is the hairstyle that ideal, provided that it is done correctly. Then, for a perfect result and a volume XXL as Kylie Jenner, there’s nothing like the Dry shampoo Wild flowers, White. Spray at 30 cm from the roots to add volume and freshness to your hairstyle in an instant !

The braid XXL

The braid is the hairstyle that everyone likes to carry to tie her hair with style and not be annoyed of the day. Unless you already have in your bathroom cabinets extensions very (very) long run, it’s going to be difficult to wear a braid XXL as Kylie Jenner. On the other hand, if your hair is long up to the lower part of the back or not, the stage of the braid is not obvious to anyone (even with numerous trials to your asset) ! To facilitate this time, we love to use the cream hair Styler 6-in-1 Under that strengthens the texture of the hair. Therefore, hair is more manageable and the frizz is tamed for a perfect result !

The low ponytail

We have said, the designer of Kylie Cosmetics has recently succumbed to the color of the hair. This trend came straight from the decade of the 90’s is the wear and tear of the two strands of hair lighter at the front. In their latest photos, the combo low ponytail and blonde locks plastered over the front of the head, as he is going to ask (and almost want to disappear a couple of strands of hair !). So as a result, zero defects, opt for the The fog of the Revitalization of Briogeo that allows you to dominate the little frizz rebels. This treatment without rinsing, the hair becomes visibly brighter and smoother. This hairstyle will make any person jealous for sure !

The team Lucette