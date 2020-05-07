3 reasons to review “Donnie Darko”, the teen-movie fantastic to become cult – Out

On its release in 2001, the film by Richard Kelly, with a young Jake Gyllenhaal in the title role, has not been able to find its audience. It appears in theaters in restored version in 4K. Don’t miss it.

A script that is atypical and very black

Freshly graduated in film from the university of Southern California, Richard Kelly is just 22 years old when he wrote the screenplay for Donnie Darko, fable fantasy about the friendship between an adolescent, disturbed, and a bunny giant, who tells him the end of the world. A script atypical, very black, existentialist, and nihilistic, that its author happens to fund for $ 4.5 million. In 2001, at the age of 26 years, Richard Kelly directed his first film, he calls himself of” Catches-hearts the sauce Philip K. Dick “. With, in the title role, a future star : Jake Gyllenhaal.

An output sacrificed

Scheduled for the week of Halloween in 2001, the release of the film will take place a few weeks after the attacks of September 11. Donnie Darko opening to a strange accident involving an airplane engine, all the promotion is cancelled, and the film leaves the displays without having found its audience. But the few projections that take place trigger a great mouth-to-ear. An author is born.

Adolescence and 1980s

Between the teen-movie and horror movie, Donnie Darko, whose action takes place in 1988, they brew a bunch of references that could have the ringardiser from the outset. On the contrary, the profusion of quotations (Spielberg, Lynch, Back to the future, Scream, Carrie, side film ; Duran Duran, Tears for Fears, INXS, Echo and the Bunnymen for the soundtrack) helps to anchor the film in a time and space floating and nostalgic.

Video of TzPxI3L752I

See

Donnie Darko, Richard Kelly, recovery rooms.