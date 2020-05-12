3 reasons to watch…or not! – In the land of Cave Trolls

The menu of the day, there is talk of a tv series, The Good Place, giving a few pros and cons so you can make an opinion more easily and know if this might appeal to you. The Good Place is an american television series with 4 seasons of 13 episodes each. The episodes last 22 minutes (with the exception of the very last of the fourth season, which lasts 54 minutes.) The series began in 2016 and was created by Michael Schur, who is also at the origin between the other of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The series is airing on Netflix since September 2017. Side casting, among others, Kristen Bell, Ted Danson and Jameela Jamil.

• What is it about? :

After his death, Eleanor Shellstrop wakes up in a waiting room where she is welcomed by a man called Michael. He then explains that she has just arrived at the Right Place (The Good Place), the place where only the exceptional people with pure souls find themselves after their deaths. All the others are in the Wrong Place. Eleanor will then discover a perfect world where houses are adapted to the tastes of its inhabitants, and where is her soul mate. The only small concern, is that Eleanor was not really a good person during his life on Earth, and it seems to have been sent to the Right Place by mistake. Not knowing what attitude to adopt, Eleanor is surprised when strange things begin to occur shortly after his arrival.

• The series is for you if:

– Do you want a series that is good for the moral, which puts them in a good mood. The good place is above all a comedy, even if it deals with a serious topic, life after death. It is a series 100% refreshing which combines fun, humor and reflection. The humour is varied, ranging from jokes schoolboy, to spread bloody, through misunderstandings and situations shifted. Each of the characters is funny in their own way and without really wanting to, which makes the scenes even more funny. The references to pop culture and the world of the series there are many. It is familiar ground.

– You like the characters varied. The series offers to Kristen Bell’s first major role after the excellent series Veronica Mars. The actress brings pep and freshness to the character of Eleanor, she’s perfect for the role. Eleanor was living a young woman, selfish, parasitizing the life of her friends. We discover his life through flashbacks, which is the occasion of moments very funny, which proves to what point it has nothing to do at the Right Place. When she realizes her situation in the Right place, and the fact that it is detrimental to the harmony of the place not changing behavior, she tries to find help to try to become better. Help she will find with Chidi Anagonye who is presented to him as his soul mate. Chidi was exercising the noble profession of professor of moral philosophy, but above all was someone deeply undecided, a true nerd who never managed to finish his thesis. The other characters are Ms. Al-Jamil, a young woman to socialite attending the high-society and celebrities, who has dedicated his life to charitable works. His soul mate is Jason Mendoza arrived at the right place under the name of Jianyu Li, a buddhist monk who has taken a vow of silence. When in reality Jason comes from Jacksonville and is in the Right Place by mistake. The four characters are complemented by the elusive Michael, architect to the right place. The chemistry between all the characters works very well. They are endearing, poignant, and at times and funny.

– You attach importance to the thematic. The series offers an original vision of life after death. Of course, the Proper Place is undoubtedly thinking about the Paradise and the Wrong Place to hell. However, there is no religious vision hidden behind those two places. The series develops a mythology behind these places and is full of ideas. For example, the torture practiced in the Wrong Place are funny, innovative and very far from the traditional view of hell. Do not expect to find demons cornus, also the series does show originality. On the other side, the Good place is very colorful, offering an aesthetic that is very visual. The series will also reflect on the notions of Good and Evil by combining concepts of philosophy. There are questions about life after death, on the thorny question of how to live forever, on what makes a good. The message of the series is that everyone can improve and get to be a good person through the help of others. It is Eleanor who best symbolizes this by the evolution over the 4 seasons of the character.

• This series is not recommended if:

– if the philosophy, the good feelings this is not really your thing and you prefer the action, the suspense. The series is a comedy in the short format, and prefers the jokes to the action. It happens to a lot of things but keep it light and fun. There are twists and turns but not worthy no more of a suspense foolish.

– the series has a slump to season 2 where some of the episodes tend to have a repetitive mechanical. Some of the episodes that these twists end and seem less interesting than the other because one has the impression that nothing happened apart from the end. The format of 22 minutes does not help much to develop a story per episode. This makes the episodes pretty uneven, but the last season is worth the shot and the end of the series is really successful.

– the humor may not appeal to everyone. It is difficult to make people laugh and if the early episodes do interest you not, I doubt you will be seduced by the rest. You can’t touch it just in all the shots. Some people may also be a little annoyed by the character of Jason, terribly stupid, or find Michael a bit cold.

• The word of the end:

The Good place is a series is rather unique, offering comedy and reflection on human nature. The series has the theme of life after death, giving an important contribution to the philosophy but never boring. The cast brings energy and humor to the series. We spend a nice time and the series looks very quickly because of the length of episodes. A series that is good for the moral, skating robin!