3 sets of unknown, not to be missed

You have the idea of the series to see ? So here are the 3 sets that might fill the boredom from your weekend. Theories, treasure hunting busy or fantasy world, it is the time of the purchase of a subscription to the streaming platforms if this has not been done already !

1 – Alien Theory, can be found on Netflix

One might expect from a series without too much interest with photos of UFO points of view and opinions, captured by the cameras of dubious objectives…Think again ! Each episode is a documentary of a little less than an hour, in which are presented the theories that are based on the ancient astronauts. It includes, at the same time, the stories of anthropologists, as well as the writers, the professors who have conducted research on the tema…su purpose is not to persuade the public that aliens exist, but they wonder about the origin of the structures, buildings, or the phenomena to explain. For example, in the mystery of the strait of Gibraltar, or in the plots of the Third Reich during the Second world War…

In short, this series-documentary, dating back to 2010, we did travel to the four corners of the world and confirms to us that there is still much to discover.

2 – Outer Banks, you can find on Netflix

This new series aired in April on Netflix takes place in North Carolina. The first episode is the determining factor, it gives a perfect overview of this american series, the scenario is quite classic and yet intriguing. The main character, John B. and his 3 best friends are going to the discovery of a shipwreck. Not only will it lead to the disappearance of the father of John B., but at the same time lead to a real treasure hunt unfinished on the last. The group of friends decide to continue this search, but they are not the only ones. A series of events that will occur and that you can find people who will want to destroy them…

3 – the Carnival of the Row, you can find it on Amazon Prime

Carnival Row takes place in a fantasy universe of the victorian era. Of mythological creatures such as fairies, of the pucks, kobolds, centaurs, werewolves, and drows to co-exist with human beings ; the latter being, in this society, which is deemed as superior. A researcher to be a human named Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom), and a tale of refugees of the name of the Thumbnail Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) will be living in a dangerous relationship at the heart of this society that is increasingly intolerant. The researcher is faced with a series of murders aimed at the beings charming.

The madness of political power, the love that does not resolve Rycroft and Tile, and social inequalities prevent that peace may reign. The series is broadcast from August of 2019 to Amazon Prime.

Selection of As Bertomeu