3 songs that the fans of “Grey’s Anatomy” can’t hear it without melting into tears

For years, the drama ABC medical has served the heart-breaking news on a silver tray, and, often, accompanied by the melody is perfect for creating the atmosphere. But now, after more than 15 years to continue the life of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), fans of Grey’s Anatomy can’t listen to these songs without fail.

“Chasing Cars” of Snow Patrol

At this point, fans of Grey’s Anatomy know that they are in danger when “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol begins to play. The song has appeared many times to indicate something important. In season 2, fans have said goodbye to Denny Duquette (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), while Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) keep it in your party dress.

Later, Grey’s Anatomy, has brought back to the “Chasing Cars” in the musical episode of season 7, titled “Song Beneath the Song”. The fans were terrified when Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez) has been a victim of a car accident, and the staff suddenly began to sing. But the spectators were amazed by the talent of each one, or anxious for Callie, it was really an emotional journey.

Finally, Grey’s Anatomy has let go of “Chasing Cars” from the spectators for the last time when Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) died with Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), at his side. Then, as Meredith let go of her husband and that the track was playing softly in the background, the fans were not sure to be able to find happiness again.

“How to save a life” by The Fray

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy has not understood the impact of “How to save a life” by The Fray in his first appearance in the second season. The song set the tone for a sequence of editing so that our surgeons favorite Seattle Grace trying to save their patients. But the episode’s musical has become “How to Save a Life”, and more.

As mentioned, Callie had an accident in the ” Song Beneath the Song “, and has become the patient. The character was pregnant with her daughter, Sophia, in the moment. And while “Chasing Cars” opened the episode of Grey’s Anatomy, “How to Save a Life” has been closed.

All the great doctors of the Seattle Grace Mercy West got together and sang the song while operating one of his own. The sequence reminded fans of Grey’s Anatomy why they loved the series, while breaking the heart of Callie and Sofia. Fortunately, the two were finally saved. But viewers have been left in a puddle of tears, scarred forever by “How to save a life”.

“Where will the good” of Tegan and Sara

The end of season 10 of Grey’s Anatomy – titled “Fear (of the Unknown)” – it was really the end of an era. In the last moments of the episode, the fans have made their goodbye to Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh). And although the character has not been killed by the gods of Shondaland, the output of Cristina was worse than a death of a important for some viewers.

However, Cristina has not yet received one of the best starts of the series so far. Before leaving for a life in Switzerland, Cristina and her person, Meredith, were able to dance in “Where does the Good go” by Tegan and Sara. Of course, we now know that Pompeo and Oh have not danced in the song during the filming of the scene. But “Where does the Good go” is always the last goodbye to a friendship that lasts a decade – and the fans of Grey’s Anatomy will never forget it.

