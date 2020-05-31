3 things to know about the film broadcast on TF1 this evening – Stars Actu



“The proposal’s” Anne Fletcher is rebroadcast this evening on TF1. To seeing you at 21h05 on the channel or video streaming via the function direct MYTF1. The cast of this romantic comedy : Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds or Betty White.



“The proposal” : story, synopsis

Margaret, publisher, success, sees his life turned upside-down when they learn that she is at risk of being deported to his native country, Canada. What to do ? Margaret has a bright idea : to declare that she is engaged to her assistant Andrew, whom she uses and abuses for years ! The unfortunate agrees to take part in this great deception, but on certain conditions… The lovely couple – yet unlikely – goes to Alaska to meet Andrew’s family. Margaret, city to the ends of her manicured nails and her heels, is quickly overtaken by the situation. However, Margaret begins to relax, to have fun and get caught up in the game. While the wedding preparations are progressing and that an officer of immigration is responsible for the regularity of the celebration, the false lovers have more and more difficult to stick to the plan. And if they had foreseen everything, except the birth of feelings ?

3 things to know about your film

– Initially, it was Julia Roberts who had to embody the character of Margaret Tate.

– Nice success in cinemas with 164 million dollars in revenue in the United States. In France he convinced 802 667 spectators

– During his last broadcast on TF1, it was in September of 2018, the film was attended by 3.31 million people to 18.5% of the market share.



The proposal : video, trailer

Waiting for tonight, here’s the trailer for your film.

To see more, go right 21h05 on TF1 and MYTF1

