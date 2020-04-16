3 things you did not know probably not on the… Emma Watson

People and royalty

The actress is celebrating 30 years this April 15.

She has a connection with a real witch

His role of a witch he will stick probably to the skin his whole life. And not just because of Harry Potter ! It turns out that the young British-born, Paris has a distant ancestor who was a true witch. In his family tree, it would, in effect, the trace of Joan Playle, an unmarried woman accused of witchcraft in the county of Essex, in 1592, and then excommunicated manu militari.

His brother is a model (and his spitting image)

Good genes in the family. The proof of this ? Alex Watson, younger brother, joined the modeling agency Storm in 2010. They have also both posed for a campaign by Burberry this year, shot by the legendary photographer Mario Testino. In addition to her modeling career, one that is very discreet on social networks has studied politics and philosophy at the University of Bristol. Beautiful and intelligent, these dear Watson.

His vision is so modern couple

” I am in a relationship with myself “, here is a little magic sentence that has not gone unnoticed. And Emma Watson is 100%, not hesitating to tackle the torque values in the traditional way. ” The idea that romantic relationships are supposed to be easy, that everything should be understood implicitly, and that it would be simply made to be together, this is bullshit ! It is impossible ! “, she let loose in the columns of Teen Vogue, for all his admiration for the relationships (and more balanced) between persons of the same sex. ” This requires a real agreement on the division of tasks and responsibilities for which the need may be less pronounced if you follow the traditional stereotypes “. Inspiring.