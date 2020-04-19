3 things you did not know probably not on the… Victoria Beckham

People and royalty

Posh is celebrating its 46 years old this April 17.

First not complicated

Do not rely on his closed face and his haughty look, Mrs Beckham has not always had the confidence in it overflowing. During his childhood in middle-class north London, the small Victoria Adams has even drooled at the school. ” At 8 years old, I was skinny, I had the complexion waxy, comforters, and a space wide enough between my teeth to suck a pea. I couldn’t fit in “, she said in remarks reported by Grazia. His life and his fear of the other will change in the spring of 1993 when she responds to a casting for an ambitious girls band. Posh, his alter ego, will ultimately be both liberating and girl power.

A flexibility that is worth the trip(event)

This is because it is no longer a Spice that the pop icon is in better shape. At 46 years of age, his flexibility is still legendary and it has been proven more than once on his account Instagram, followed by 28 million followers. His footwork impressive has been the subject of many diversions which the Canvas has the secret, including, baptized #PoseTaVictoria, that followed her shoot for Vogue in 2018. One does not get tired.

The mode, his true solo career

We tend to forget, but after the “split” of the Spice Girls in 2000, Victoria has, as Geri Halliwell, attempted a foray into solo. “Out of Your Mind” in featuring with the True Steppers, ” Not Such an Innocent Girl “… the handful of singles released by the singer at the beginning of the millennium are anything but memorable.

It is in the fashion industry as the fashion designer has and will truly leave its trace. Now, the brand sits proudly on the catwalks of the Fashion Weeks next to the houses in france and italy the most famous. Evidence that it is part of the fashion game for good ? The creator has accepted a prize of” fashion Icon 2018 ” at the People’s Choice Awards and Victoria Beckham Ltd. would weigh over 100 million books.