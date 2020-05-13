3 things you did not know probably not… Robert Pattinson

People and royalty

The actor celebrates 34 years this may 13.

Apprentice pornographer

Before integrating into Hogwarts in the guise of the dashing Cedric Diggory, Robert Pattinson was kind of hectic at school. To the point that we should show him the door. Enrolled in an institution” elitist “during his primary, London was already a seed of bad boy. His thing ? Bate some and then re-sell pornographic magazines to his classmates of the high, all in uniform. A business so shocking that he has so earned to be fired manu militari.

Boddy Dupea, his alter ego

His favorite actor ? Jack Nicholson in which he analyzed all the mimicry and legendary to feed his own game actor. Thus, it is the most natural thing in the world that this accomplished musician – he plays guitar and piano – has chosen his stage name to pay homage to him : Bobby Dupea, his character in Five easy pieces. Robert Pattinson has, in particular, gave voice to the soundtrack of Twilightthe saga that has definitively opened the doors of Hollywood. His sister Lizzy also sang on the song” Who Are They ? ” signed Carter Burwell.

More so bankable ?

As we know, the interpreter of Edward Cullen has had a lot of trouble to collect the Twilight-mania, turning back to the shiny blockbusters to rub in the cinema more independent. The spokesmodel of Dior did not hesitate to make difficult choices as Cosmopolis or, more recently, the tortured The Lighthouse. But one morning, the actor of 34 years has had to question it. ” At the beginning of last year, I had no work “, is it to entrust GQ which he made the couv’ this month. ” The problem with the movies I was doing, and even if I loved to do, it is that nobody saw them. And it started to make me freak out, because this was not optimal for my career… I don’t know how many people in the film industry, are ready to hire you if you’re not bankable “, a-t-he added. With Batman and the Tenet Christopher Nolan in the sights, we won’t worry too much for his street-cred’.