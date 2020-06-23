3 things you should know about the director of Batman Forever

A big name of american cinema goes. Reached of a cancer, the director of “Batman and Robin” Joel Schumacher is dead “peacefully“at the age of 80 years, according to an announcement by his agent in a press release, Monday, June 22, 2020.

Demi Moore, Susan Sarandon, Tommy Lee Jones, Matthew McConaughey, Samuel L. Jackson, Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts… All of them, among many others, have resorted to Joel Schumacher. The director of “Batman Forever” has made his last breath at the age of 80 years, after a struggle of a year against cancer.

The costume designer original

The american film industry, Joel Schumacher has been his weapon as a costume designer. After his art studies followed in New York, was launched in the film industry and becomes a costume designer for films with Herbert Ross and Woody Allen, among others.

Joel Schumacher success of Tim Burton

Ten years after his first success as writer and director of “St. Elmo’s Fire”, Joel Schumacher was chosen by Warner Bros to replace Tim Burton to the production of “Batman Forever” (1995). In the casting, an all-star cast. Val Kilmer happens to Michael Keaton, Nicolas Kidman is a psychiatrist entichée of super-heroes, Tommy Lee-Jones plays two-face, Jim Carrey became the riddler and Chris O’donnell lends his traits to Robin. If the film suffers from the criticism of the fans of the comic, is a success at the box office. Two years later, he made his second and last Batman that has been a commercial failure, “Batman and Robin”.

From film to television

Two years after his last feature film, “Breaking” (2011), has been used by Nicolas Cage and Nicole Kidman, and Joel Schumacher was in charge of the realization of some of the episodes of the first season of the series “House of Cards”, produced by David Fincher, his friend. This will be the last success of the project.