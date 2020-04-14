30 bags xxs trend shopper this spring 2020

“Less is more “. It must be said, in terms of handbags, this adage mode has never been as well-suited to the current trend ! In fact, over the past few seasons, mini wallets, wallets on chain and other models XXS bloom everywhere. In addition to the catwalks of the last Fashion Week, this accessory is great potential for fashion is also imposed in the street with variations all the more tiny than the others…

The origin of this new obsession ? The designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and its iconic Chiquito. Taking as much of the gadget from the legend of a large bag, as we have seen on all the VIP’s like Kendall Jenner, Chiara Ferragni, Rihanna, and Bella Hadid. Since then, many designers have unveiled versions nano of their iconic models. The Classic City Balenciaga the Twist Mini of Louis Vuitton, passing by the Sunny of Zadig & Voltaire, the mini it-bag has a sweet taste regressive that we like.

In addition to sublimate easily any outfit, it guarantees a silhouette furiously mode in no time. Or how to make the accessory the centerpiece and mysterious look of a… a Real little gem, it’s singles in flashy colors or printed lights, without fear of falling in the box too much. The ultimate added value : its micro format, which allows to be limited to the essential. Goodbye to the bag overloaded that hurts the shoulder !

Mini bowling at The Kooples, accessorized with a cove bead at Topshop

