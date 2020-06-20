30 great moments in pop culture since 1990

Despite the fact that we’re big fans of the awards and the fashion of the red carpet that accompanies it, there has been a disappointing lack of diversity in many of the candidates for the awards.

In 2016, the activist Reign of April called the ” Oscars 2015 to present the candidates who are white in the four categories of the actors, which caused thousands of people to adopt the hashtag, demanding more representation and consideration for the highest honors.

Although there is a long way to go, there have been victories memorable before and after the movement that have been the most important moments in the history of pop culture, as Halle Berry become the first black woman to win an Academy Award for best actress, Jordan Peele be honored as the first writer to win the award for best original screenplay, Ava DuVernay gaining the first appointment of a female director and black John SingletonThe best director award for the first time in a film-noir.

In addition, the stars of the awards became the “first”, as Sandra Oh on behalf of the first woman of asian origin who have picked up more than one Golden globe and a trophy Laverne Cox contributing to the community LGBTQIA + to be a victory as the first person to openly trans people to be nominated for an Emmy for the performance.