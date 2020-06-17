30 Rock will return for a new special episode

Comedy cult is preparing a meeting that will be attended by the whole band, of Tina Fey on Alec Baldwin.

After the meeting Parks And Recreation for a single episode, this is the band of the 30 Rock who’s going to make his return in a big meeting video. NBCUniversal confirms that Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer will resume their roles for a special event, which will have a duration of approximately 1 hour, with no advertising.

This recovery will be filmed at a distance because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus and will feature guest artists from around the group, NBCUniversal. This unique episode will be broadcast on u.s. television, on NBC, Thursday, July 16 next.

“We are all happy to have this excuse to work (remotely), together again“says Tina Fey in a press release. “To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things that we love in this world, the television and all over the world.”

Remember that 30 Rock aired from 2006 to 2013 and has won three Emmy Awards for best comedy.