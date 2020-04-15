30 years of Emma Watson : did you know that she had auditioned eight times for the role of Hermione ? – Actus Ciné

Did you know that Emma Watson, who is celebrating this week his 30-year-old, had spent no less than eight auditions for her role of Hermione in the saga “Harry Potter” ? Focus on six things you never knew (maybe) not on the british actress.

Did you know that Emma Watson, who is celebrating this week his 30-year-old, had spent no less than eight auditions to get the role of Hermione in the saga Harry Potter ? Focus on six things you never knew (maybe) not on the british actress, recently of the poster Girls of Doctor March.

SHE AUDITIONED EIGHT TIMES TO GET THE ROLE Of HERMIONE !

Its role worship of Hermione Granger in the saga, Harry Potter, Emma Watson the stalled high fight during a casting marathon which began in 1999. It took no less than eight auditions to be chosen so that 35 000 young girls were initially on the ranks. At the end of 2011, Emma Watson was 11 years old when released in cinemas Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone, the first part of the saga that magic will bring him the international fame.

SHE WAS BORN IN… PARIS !

The british actress Emma Watson was born on April 15, 1990… in Paris, more precisely in the district of the Marais. The reason is simple : her parents, both lawyers by profession, exercised in the hexagon. Emma Watson will live in France for five years at Maisons-Laffitte in the Yvelines department, and then will settle in England with his mother following the divorce of the latter.

SHE HAS PLAYED IN THE CLIP OF A ROCK GROUP

Emma Watson mode rock’n’roll ! In 2010, then 20-year-old, the actress was starring in the clip Say You Don’t Want Ita song of the british band One Night Only, which she attended at the time, the singer.

IT HAS FAILED TO PLAY CINDERELLA

In 2012, Emma Watson was offered the role in worship of Cinderella in the live-action version prepared by the Disney studios. She declines the offer, the role is finally held, three years later, by Lily James. But Emma Watson will play a few years later in another adaptation taken from real images of a classic animated Disney : beauty and The Beast, released in theaters in 2017. The feature film will be a huge public success, with more than 3.5 million spectators in france and 1.26 billion dollars in revenue elsewhere in the world.

SHE PLAYED HIS OWN ROLE ON The SCREEN

In 2013, in the comedy crazy This is the end, Emma Watson embodies a version of “bigger than life” itself landing in the actor James Franco, shovel in hand, while a terrible disaster ravaged the city of Los Angeles. Also to be taken of this revelation, which ruined what was supposed to be the party of the year : Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, and singer Rihanna.

SHE IS AMBASSADOR TO The UN

Emma Watson is named, in the summer of 2014, a goodwill ambassador for UN Women. A few weeks later, the actress stands out at the headquarters of the United Nations in taking a strong speech for gender equality.

