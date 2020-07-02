30 years of Margot Robbie : Harley Quinn, a rabbit, a doll… what are your projects ? – Actus Ciné

The actress Margot Robbie was 30 years and many projects. Some are very well known as “The Suicide Squad”, but others are quite surprising and intriguing.

Margot Robbie festival this Thursday, his birthday and his 30 years ! The opportunity to review the many projects of the australian actress. After a year in 2019, marked by its appearances in once upon A Time… in Hollywood, Mary Stuart: Queen of Scotland, and his role in the Scandal and the Birds of Prey at the beginning of the year, the films that reach is also likely to attract the interest of the viewers.

Among your finished projects, there are, of course, the most anticipated : The Suicide Squad, which will play in Robbie’s character Harley Quinn, who had already played in the Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. In this new adventure in August of 2021, the ex-girlfriend of the Joker will be released, and has been an ally to the “new” supervilains of the DC universe, including Peacemaker and Polka dot Man, and the elders of the first film : Captain Boomerang, and Rick Flag. All under the direction of James Gunn, before he meets The Guardians of the galaxy 3.

Robbie has also lent his voice to the second installment of the saga of Peter Rabbit, in which she double-Flopsaut, doe to the light hair on the tongue. She had already embodied this character in the first film of the franchise. Output in February 2021.

Margot Robbie is also a producer committed

Before the confinement, she was about to become a thriller of Justin Kurzel (Assassin’s Creed), titled the Ruin, in that she was going to give back the response to Matthias Schoenaerts after Suite française. You must also participate in the new film from David O. Russell (Happiness Therapy, Hunting) with Michael B. Jordan and Christian Bale. The pre-production has been stopped due to the COVID-19.

On the side of the films announced, but the news is most unlikely in recent times, it is Barbie, a feature film based on the doll of Mattel directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written with Noah Baumbach. Margot Robbie also approached to play well Marianne, (the Robin Wood) in a film that goes to see the widow of an outlaw and trying to pick up the torch. These two projects are in development under the banner of LuckyChap Entertainment, the company founded by the actress.

