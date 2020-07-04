350 Euro discount on the Panasonic TV TX-65GX700E 65 ” Ultra HD 4K

Interesting discount offered by a dealer of eBay on a TV Panasonic LEDwith a diagonal of 65 inches. Monclick Italy, this is the name, lets you save 350 Euro, compared to the list price.

The TV in question is the TX-65GX700E 65-inch Ultra HD 4K HDR, which can be purchased at 649 Euro, 350 Euros less than the 999 Euro list, for a savings of up to 35%.

The tab technique also includes support to the technologies HDR 10, HLG and HDR10+ and also includes the TV tuner. There are also three HDMI ports, and a dual-speaker, 20W built-in.

Monclick accepts payments through PayPal, Maestro, Visa, Mastercard, PostePay and bank transfersand ensures delivery to your home free of charge, estimated to be between 15 and 20 July. It is also possible to make the return within 14 days, with return costs, however at the expense of the purchaser. In the card we read that the availability is limited and more than 72% of the units have already been sold.

It is also possible to add the extension to the one-year warranty through Allianz Assistance at the price of 17,70 Euro. The seller has 97.2% positive feedback on over 198mila reviews. We do not know until when will it be available in the promotion though.