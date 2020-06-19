36 intelligent extraterrestrial civilizations in the milky way

Are we alone in the Universe ? This question encourages the astronomers, but also the general public, lulled to popular culture and its countless aliens from film and literature. A beginning of answer that is given to us by scientists of the university of Nottingham, United Kingdom. Their calculations suggest that there would be thirty of civilizations intelligent, able to communicate in the milky way. The details of the method and of the results of these researchers have been published in The Astrophysical Journal.

A review of the Drake equation

The traditional approach to determine if intelligent extraterrestrial civilizations are able to communicate could have arisen in the Galaxy has been formalized by the Drake equation, formulated by the american mathematician in 1961. This equation can be written in the following way :

N = R* x f p x n and x f the x f I x f c x L, or

N = number of civilizations intelligent, and the communication in the galaxy

R* = the average rate of star formation (TFE) of the Galaxy

f p = the proportion of stars with planets

n and = among the stars that have planets, the average number of planets per star that could host life

f the = among those who could celebrate the life, the average number of planets on which life has developed in a given time

f I = among them, the proportion of planets on which an intelligent life form developed

f c = the proportion of these civilizations that emit signals that can be detected

L = the average lifetime of a civilization intelligent, or the duration of the survival of a civilization once it has developed the technological capacity to transmit signals.

Of the beautiful book. But now, there is a problem. Some of these variables are unknown and impossible to determine, since we do not know a single civilization intelligent able to communicate : the our.

The british scientists, therefore, we have modernized the Drake equation to adapt it to our current knowledge. They have made simple assumptions based on the only civilization of intelligent known to us, to this day, and have speculated that a planet quite old and close to the Ground, which is located in the habitable zone of their star follow a schema that is biological similar to the one that occurred on the Blue planet.

“The classic method to estimate the number of civilizations smart is based on the assumption of the values associated with the life and the scientific opinions on these issues vary considerably. Our new studio simplifies these hypotheses using new data, which gives us a robust estimate of the number of civilizations in our Galaxy“explains Tom Westby, first author of the study, in a press release.

A star of at least 5 billion years

In their study, the scientists have redefined the terms of the Drake equation, depending on two different assumptions. Christopher Conselice, a professor of astrophysics at the university of Nottingham, who led the research, says : “The idea is to look at the changes, but on a cosmic scale. We call this calculation, the limit of astrobiologique of copernicus“. This limit is illustrated with two scenarios. The first, called the “hypothesis of copernicus astrobiologique low,” says that intelligent life can only form on a planet similar to Earth that if your star has at least 5 million years ago, in reference to the time it took to form a life on Earth. After 5 billion years, life can come at any time. This hypothesis is not difficult to follow, as most of the stars in the galaxy are more than that.

The other scenario formulated is called the “hypothesis of Copernicus astrobiologique strong.” According to this scenario, intelligent life does not form beyond a certain age, but in an interval of time : the star must be between 4.5 and 5.5 billion years, the age of the Earth during the birth of intelligent life.

Another important term to keep in mind : the “L” in the Drake equation, which quantifies the average lifetime of a civilization smart. Once more, this number is based on the human civilization and becomes a constant equal to one hundred, given that human beings emit radio signals since it opened in 1895, around a century.

At least 36 civilizations intelligent in our galaxy

“The two limits astrobiologiques of copernicus, they want intelligent life forms after about 5 billion years – as in the Earth where a communication of the civilization was formed after 4.5 billion years. In the fort of criteria, according to which a metal content equal to that of the Sun is necessary (our star is relatively rich in metal), we calculate that there should be approximately 36 civilizations active in our Galaxy, “Tom says Westby.

The nearest of these civilizations to be at a distance of 17,000 light-years away, making the communication or even the detection of these civilizations is almost impossible with the current technology. If the conditions in the case of the Copernican low are less strict, you can even have a minimum of 928 civilizations of the communication in our Galaxy today (again, on the basis of an estimate of the 100-year half-life), the nearest located at a distance of 3,320 light-years.

“Our new studies suggest that the search for intelligent extraterrestrial civilizations not only reveals the existence of forms of life, but also gives us clues about the duration of the life of our own civilization. If we discover that intelligent life is common, this will reveal that our civilization could exist for much longer than a few hundred years, or if we find that there exist civilizations that are active in our Galaxy, which is a bad sign for our own long-term existence. The search for an intelligent extraterrestrial life – even if we find nothing – we discover our own future and our own destiny“concludes Professor Christopher Conselice