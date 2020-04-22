4 comedy shows to watch on Disney + now that the “modern family” is complete

Nothing can compare to Modern Family, the comedy series award at the Emmy Awards, ABC. However, there are some emissions comforting (and fun) related to the family on Disney + just after. Of Diary of a Future President in Hannah Montana, here are a few of our series of comedies favorite available on Disney +.

The original series of Disney +, “the Journal of a future president”

Another american family, single, Diary of a Future President, follows the journey of a schoolgirl cuban-american Elena Cañero-Reed. With the support of her family, Elena navigates some of the most difficult parts of life. The best part? Viewers learn that this brilliant student became the president of the United States.

It is not known if, or when, new episodes of this comedy series will be broadcast on the streaming platform. However, the entirety of the first season of Diary of a Future President is available and available to a frenzy.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

With the music and the stage production of High School Musical from Disney Channel, this comedy series is a “show within a show”, which means that the characters in this series, auditioned to represent the characters of High School Musical for the musical production of their school. It is a little confusing, we understand, but it is also very fun and dramatic.

Similar to comedies such as The Office, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a fake documentary, which means that the characters sometimes speak directly to the camera. What makes the series Disney + unique, however, are the original songs and the cast incredibly talented young singers and dancers.

This series has been officially renewed for its second season, which will likely begin in the fall of 2020. Until his first, all the first season High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is available on Disney +.

The favorite of the 21st Century Fox, “The Simpsons”

Ah! As one of the animated shows of the most iconic in the history of television, “The Simpsons” follows a family and their life in Springfield. Since Disney has acquired 21st Century Fox, most of the seasons of this comedy series are available on the streaming platform of the company.

New episodes are also available on the subscription service of Disney, in particular Playdate With Destiny. Fans can also watch The Simpsons Movie, an animated film released in 2007.

“I will always remember you” episode of “Hannah Montana” | Eric McCandless / Disney Channel via .

The classic series of the Disney Channel, “Hannah Montana” with Miley Cyrus

In the original series of the Disney Channel, this teenager lives a double life. The day she is a normal girl but at night, it is the international pop sensation, Hannah Montana. This series presents Miley Cyrus as the main character, who often finds himself in situations that are unique and strange. It’s quirky, it’s funny, and it is a favorite of the children who grew up watching the Disney Channel.

Most of the episodes of Hannah Montana that are listed on Disney +. There is also The Hannah Montana Movie, Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert, and the romantic comedy Nicholas Sparks with Miley Cryus, The Last Song.

To learn more about Disney + and to subscribe, visit their Web site.