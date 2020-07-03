4 of the best spy movies of all time

Do you want to become an agent of international espionage? Or do you want to work for an agency of private investigation? So there are some things that you need to learn. You can start by learning new foreign languages, work on their interpersonal skills, acquire knowledge about international affairs, to strengthen the skills of networking and develop creative skills.

It is recommended to see the best spy movies to cheer you up and motivate you. The practice of new things each day; for example, the use of espiarwapp to access conversations WhatsApp of someone else. This way, you can fine-tune their skills of espionage. Here, I will see some of the best spy movies that you can watch to better understand the agencies and agents of espionage:

The files Ipcress (1965)

The file Ipcress is one of the best films of suspense, or espionage directed by Sidney J. Furie. This movie, starring Michael Caine and covers the story of a famous scientist, Dr. Radcliffe, whose security guard is dead and is currently kidnapped. And it is at this time that the british spy Harry Palmer seems to investigate the case and rescue the victim. Harry Palmer is the anti-007. He loves to shop in department stores, cook and improve their cooking utensils. Its main task is to investigate cases of removal of the best scientists. He opened the way between the criminals, secret agents and their superiors. Later, he discovered an audio tape of a secret called ” IPCRESS “.

The public enemy (1998)

This movie is a great success for its well-designed plot and your excellent theme. The story covers Thomas Reynolds (Jon Voight), who is the corrupt official of the national security Agency. He has killed a member of the Congress to obtain its approval of a new legislation of a detailed analysis. Robert Clayton Dean (Will Smith) is a lawyer specializing in family and employment. Is framed for a murder. Found a video of the murder. He sought the help of a former intelligence officer, to prove his innocence and threw Reynolds out of his way.

The bridge of spies (2015)

Bridge of Spies is another story of suspense or drama that covers the plot during the cold war. This is when the soviet Union imprisons Francis Gary Powers, the american pilot who shot down the U-2 spy plane. Now is sentenced to ten years in prison, consecutive. Your only hope is that James Donovan (Tom Hanks), a lawyer of New York. The lawyer takes the plane to Berlin, discover the freedom of your customer through an exchange of prisoners. If things go well, Russia Rudolf Abel (Mark Rylance), a spy jailed Donavan is the defense before the court.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

If you want to see Tom Cruise release of Bhurj Khalifa, then this movie is for you. He works as a spy for the IMF (Impossible Mission Force). Fallout is probably the best film of the mission of all time. Tom Cruise is working to prevent terrorists from planning of all nuclear weapons with plutonium stolen. Looking at this part, you can expect to see many of the amazing stunts of Tom Cruise as the jump from HALO. In addition, Vanessa Kirby, mustache, Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett also join Tom Cruise in with other stars of the impossible missions before.