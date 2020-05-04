40 actresses and cascadeuses get it in video

The period of confinement related to the pandemic Covid-19 affects a large part of the world, the actresses are no exception. Zoë Bell has brought together forty of them to duke it out in video with great blows of fist, foot and other blunt objects.

Credits : DC Films / Marvel

If Zoë Bell now has a real film career by playing in the films of Quentin Tarantino since Kill Bill, it began on television as a stuntwoman, lining of Lucy Lawless in Xena, the warrior. It is, moreover, as the lining of Uma Thurman, she met the director.

Black Widow, Harley Quinn, Xéna… All have answered the call

Doing work great its network, the actress has managed to convince her sisters and friends to join her for a fight on a giant virtual, containment forces. The concept is quite simple, each actress has just hit the camera and then a cutting plane shows a different actress to receive the blow before do the same for you. So those are not less than 40 actresses and cascadeuses that Zoë Bell has brought together in this” Boss Bitch Fight Challenge “more dynamic than the video made by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

Thus we see scroll off the screen a good number of stars of the large and small screen, among which Scarlett Johansson that is known for his incarnation of Black Widow, Margot Robbie who plays Harley Quinn in the film Birds of Prey or Florence Pughas you may have seen in the trailer for the next film, Black Widow, unfortunately, pushed back, and that could happen directly on Disney+. It may also be observed Cameron Diaz , Lucy Lawlessor Halle Berry . We appreciate especially the cameo final KT Tunstall who is playing the music of this video.

The concept is not a recent phenomenon. In the beginning of containment, it had been popularized by the hashtag #CUCchallengefrom Campus Univers Cascades, a centre of professional training in the techniques of stunts for the film. And cocorico, the campus is in France near Cambrais in the Northern department. It ismore than 25 million views across platformsthat would total this video. CUC is hoping to be a masculine version by the Hollywood actors. In the meantime, they are imitated in many countries.

Source : Zoë Bell