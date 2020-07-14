40 applications, games and themes Android gift

Are about 40 applications, games and themes available for free on Google Play Store today, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The store of the giant of search engines, in fact, allows you to free download lot of contentwe see what it is.
Applications
- Drums Engineer
- Photo Diary (Paid)
- World News Pro: All-in-One News, AD FREE News App
- Camera4K Panorama, 4K Video and Perfect Selfie
- Car-Bluetooth-Activator
- PingTools Pro
- MobilCAD 2d Pro
- Word Resume Creator Pro
- Bass Engineer
- My Sheet Music – Sheet music viewer, music scanner
- Chicken Private browser – Incognito browser & AdBlock
- Forvo Kids, learn English by playing
- Forvo: Pronunciation Guide $
- Forvo Travel
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro
- Screenshot Pro 2
- Just Money, Money, Money manager, Expense Budget, Bills, Receipts
Games
- Fit the Blocks (No Ads) – Rectangle Block Puzzle
- Archery Physics Apple Shooting Challenge
- Memory Game – The Official
- Raanaa – The Shaman Girl
- Sudoku : Cartoon
- The Slimeking”s Tower (No ads)
- WhamBam Warriors VIP – Puzzle RPG
- Cookie Animals VIP
- Evertale
- Grow Heroes VIP
- RowRow
- The Edge Ball
- 1812. Napoleon Wars Premium TD Tower Defense game
- Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege
- Fall of the Reich – WW2 Allied Siege
- Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game
- Sudoku Pro
- The Conqueror of Dungeons
- Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy RPG
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon
Themes, icons, and branding packages
- Dock Circle 3D – Icon Pack
- UX S9 – Icon Pack
- Antares CM13 / 12 Theme
As always, alongside these gifts we also find a wide range of offerings on the same categories of productsthe. For all the details, please refer to the page AndroidPolice where there are also directions on the expiration date.