40 Euro bonus for new customers

In the two years since its launch for iPhone, Buddybank also arrives on Android. The bank and the current account at zero cost, in fact, from yesterday is also compatible with the Google operating system and the application can be downloaded on the Play Store of the search engine.

But that’s not all, because in conjunction with the landing on the robot’s green, the bank’s fully digital, Unicredit has launched a the new initiative called “40 Special” that will allow you to get a bonus of 40 Euros for those who will open an account up to the 7th of September.

As we read in the terms and conditions of 40 Specialyou simply open an account in the promotional period receive a bonus, net of 40 Euro to the account of Buddybank. This sum will be credited only to the account BuddyBank within fifteen working days, with “loss of the right to receive the bonus if the account is closed on the date of the expected credit“.

The initiative is perfectly combinable with other conventions, or promotions, and configure it as a way to push new activations.

The account base Buddybank is a canon zero and also includes the Mastercard debit card. In addition, also offers SEPA credit transfer for free and there is no fee for withdrawals from all ATMS of the UniCredit group in the world. It is also possible to make the payment of cash in all ATMS and advanced in the group.

For all the details, please refer to the web site Buddybank.