40 years after their marriage, the first wife of Caitlyn Jenner confides

Chrystie Scott was the first woman to Caitlyn Jenner, from 1972 to 1981. On the occasion of his participation in a reality tv show, she confided in an interview about their nine years of common life.

From 1972 to 1981, Chrysie Scott was married to Bruce Jenner, became Caitlyn. Together they had two children : Casey and Burt. In the framework of its participation in the reality tv show, british I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here ! aired last Sunday on ITV, Chrystie Scott is entrusted as seldom before. If she had noticed the part of womanhood Caitlyn Jenner, she explained that the former olympic champion was also a part of masculinity, important, in such a way that she had no clue about his future transition. It wasn’t until a trip to California in 1985 for Caitlyn explains Chrystie Scott what she felt. “He told me that he wanted to make a change, reports the media british The Mirror. I cried for two days”, she said.

Revelations television

The ex-wife of the father of Kylie and Kendall Jenner continues : “I didn’t know he felt like this when he entrusted me wanting to be a woman. I was shocked. He was so masculine. I had never imagined that this could make her anxious. There was nothing that left me imagining this in my marriage.” . She adds : “He told me that it was a fantasy and that he would not act according to his desires. I did never seen him wear women’s clothes or things of the sort”. The second wife of Caitlyn, Linda Thompson, was already entrusted to the press, telling her that she had no idea at the time of the transidentité of her husband. This is not until 2015 that Caitlyn Jenner has revealed to the public prior to a divorce from his last wife, with whom she lived since 1991. Since then, she has found love with a young model who is transgender, Sophia Hutchins, fifty years his junior.