$ 42 million to conceal the secrets of the stars : when the pirates are threatening the world’s people

Hackers threaten to distribute the contracts of Lady Gaga, Madonna, Elton John, or Donald Trump.

In the world of show-biz, nothing is left to chance. Everything is on paper, including the requests of the most eccentric or the financial arrangements.

All of this is now, of course, recorded in the form of computer files. Therefore accessible to hackers as good as wicked. A group called REvil managed to steal 756 gigabytes of data at the law firm, GSM Law, considered to be one of those who pose the greatest american stars. And in order not to reveal all the secrets of the latter, the pirates are demanding $ 42 million. Originally, it was two times less, but, as their request razon remained unanswered, it has been doubled. With, the passage, the dissemination of details of a contract of Lady Gaga on the Darknet.

In addition to the singer, the firm’s clients include Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Elton John, Sean Diddy Combs, Priyanka Chopra, U2 or Bette Midler.

The hackers have also threatened the us president, Donald Trump. That is not a client of the GSM company Law : “Mr. Trump, if you want to stay President, hit these lawyers where it hurts, otherwise you can forget about your ambitions. As to your voters, we can assure you that after this release they won’t want you as President… “

The case is now in the hands of the FBI.