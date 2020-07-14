44% discount on a OLED TV LG 55-inch, with AirPods gift

We continue to talk about the flyer Unieuro, and in particular a very interesting proposal from the distribution chain on a OLED TV LG 55-inchthat not only can be purchased at a reduced price, but also allows you to get a gift of the AirPods classic!

The the model is the 55C9, 55-inch, and is available to 1.499 Euro, which is 44% less than 2.678 Euros earlier, for a savings of 1.179 Euros.

As we said in the title, making the purchase will be possible get a gift of the AirPods Classic, wireless headphones of the Apple. To enter the promotion, you must simply add the TV to cart: the system of Unieuro will do all the work and will proceed with the redemption of the prize, which will be sent home.

The TV is based on the a9 processor, the Intelligent second generation, and also includes Google Assistant, and Alexa as digital assistants, pre-installed. Also included is the LG ThinQ To. Also guaranteed support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, in addition to the mode, 4K Cinema HDR.

Unieuro provides home delivery and pick-up in store freeand at zero cost. From this tab, you can also add extra assistance to 36 months, in addition to the 24 months provided for by the law, paying 249,99 Euro.