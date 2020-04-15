49ers Star becomes honest about Tom Brady

49ers Star becomes honest about Tom Brady

A star of the San Francisco 49ers has been brutally honest about Tom Brady and his coming potential in the finalists for the Super Bowl.

The star in question, the tight end George Kittle, explained why he had never taken to heart the rumors that Brady would come into the bay.

“It is what it is,” said Kittle.

“People are talking about. There is nothing else to say. This is nothing that I took seriously.

“Jimmy G is my quarterback, and he is a hell of a quarterback. We are not going to the Super Bowl without him. Therefore, there is a person with whom I remplacerais.

“I’m just excited to play again in the football with Jimmy G and I know that he is ready to start again this rock.”

How the Niners will they be next year? Time will tell us.

In relation to: Everson Griffen opens up on the problems of the Minnesota Vikings