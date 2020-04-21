5 action movies to see or to review on OCS : a selection of films

I love the action.

A good Fast and Furious or a superhero movie, there’s nothing that makes me more good when I need to let off some steam (that and the sport I guess).

Action movies, my passion

For me, a good action movie coolness necessarily contain jokes ; otherwise, it gives Taken and it is missed. Yeah. I said.

A good action film, according to me, should be credible while didn’t take himself too seriously.

What I also prefer, in this kind of films, it is the jokes that show that even the character knows that they are in an action film, a bit typical.

You know, like, a guy pulls out a reply badass the villain and his henchman says to him” good one mate ! “.

Then to fill your evenings (and your afternoon) containment, without further ado, 5 action movies that I recommend, to see on OCS !

Men In Black Internationala duet of shock

“Still a remake ? “you’re-you may be told to the release of this new album. First of all, this is not exactly a remake, since in fact, it is the sequel (I know, good trick isn’t it ? They have done the same for Ocean’s 8).

Personally, on the poster I saw Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and a pug, and for me it was sold.

I know that either way, with a duo like that, I’m going to have at least a little laughter. And indeed I was not disappointed by this film, which proved to be very entertaining. (Ok, I may have been slightly disappointed by the under-heard silly, but I don’t say no more).

What I appreciated with this film, it is that the protagonist is the character played by Tessa Thompson. The lead, this is it!! It is subtle. But it is far from his point as view as the story unfolds.

The pitch, here it is :

The Men In Black have always protected the Earth of the vermin of the universe. In this new adventure, they address the most significant threat they have encountered to this day : a mole within the organization Men In Black.

Spider-Man far From Homethe best casting

Tom Holland.

Ah forgiveness, you need more arguments ? You’re weird. But.

Listen, I am not an expert in comics, but even before that, Tom did glue, Spidey was clearly my super-hero pref.

The casting of this film is top because between Samuel Lee Jackson, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, you are served.

The truth is that I’ve rarely seen a film set to zero then that he had a casting of quality. Though. The Expendables for example, a beautiful to have a cast of crazy, this is not a masterpiece, but we laugh and we défoule, and that’s really what we want, when we look at an action movie.

Me in any case, this is what I want !

For me, as soon as there is a cast of talented actors all together, I know that I will have a good time. Because if I like these people, it is probably because I find that they choose their movies and they play well.

And most of the time, it does not zoom.

But in short, beyond the casting, Spider-Man Far From Home is a good movie. Objectively. I find the snénario cool.

Another very good point that is worth to be raised, it is the realism of the relationship between MJ and Peter.

Unlike The Amazing Spider-Man where the relationship of “high school” performed by Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone is hollywood and unrealistic as possible, Tom Holland and Zendaya embody teen credible in the shyness and the awkwardness that invaded when they are together.

The pitch is the following :

The spider nice neighborhood decides to join his best friends, Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang for a vacation in Europe. However, the project of Peter leaving his costume of super-heroes behind him for a few weeks is quickly compromised when he reluctantly agrees to help Nick Fury to uncover the mystery of several attacks from the creatures that ravages the continent.

Charlie’s Angelsthe best chicks

This movie is clearly one of the big movies of my childhood. It is so 2000’s. My favorite is and will always be Drew Barrymore the best.

Also, I strongly recommend taking a look at the new Charlie’s Angels with Kristen Stewart and company. Yes, I know, still a remake. But when the remakes are successful and that they will not retrace the history to the stage near (hello, live-action) I see no problem.

The pitch, here it is :

Eric Knox has designed a revolutionary software which, if it fell into the wrong hands, would endanger the privacy of all those who are approaching a computer. When it is removed, the president of Knox Technologies made a call to Charlie, and her three young detectives as sexy as smart. To infiltrate the circle of his relatives, the three young women will stop at nothing.

Kill Bill vol 1the film with the most badass

Kill Bill is gore and violent. But it is so irréalistement gore that disgust is not his place. According to me, at least.

If you have not seen Kill BillI will highly recommend. It is still an example of badasserie is second to none.

The pitch :

On the day of her wedding, a young pregnant woman is seriously injured by Bill, her former leader and lover. Four years after, she came out of the coma in a hospital. Formerly, she belonged to a gang of contract killers. She now wants to take revenge and assassinate one by one all members of the team, Bill.

And don’t worry, the OCS will not let you on your hunger since it also has volume 2 !

Brightburna child insup’

It could also be classified in the category of horror movie, in fact.

But it is a horror movie quite funny (my kind of horror favorite).

What pushed me to see this film, in addition to the simple fact that it is a horror film funny, it is one of the producers of the latter, which is no other than James Gun, the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Here’s the pitch :

Tori Breyer has lost all hope of becoming a mother one day, when happens in his life, a mysterious baby. The little Brandon is everything she and her husband, Kyle, have always dreamed of it : it is a small boy awake, a gifted and curious about everything. But with the approach of puberty, something as powerful as the disaster manifests itself in him.

Amazon Prime Video x OCS, how does it work ?

On the price side, it will require a subscription 11,99€ per month (in addition to the Prime membership) to be able to access the programs of the OCS.

Lucky youyou can enjoy one month free (on Prime and on the OCS).

And if you go in the optical squatting SVOD in the next few weeks to test your pref, good news, the subscription is without commitment !

Using the link below, you support madmoiZelle, which is severely impacted by the pandemic on a financial level.

Try Premium Video free for 30 days !

And lo and behold, you have what to do for several days ! Grab your pop-corn and closes the shutters, that the session begins !

To read also : 5 Disney movies that have moved me to tears to (re)see it on Disney+