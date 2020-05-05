5 animation films to make (a little) afraid of in the family – Actus Ciné

While France is still confined, with a focus on 5 animated films to make (a little) afraid of family, “The Addams Family” to “The Strange Christmas of Mr. Jack” passing by “Hotel Transylvania”.

There were the cartoons published from 1938, there has been series, movies, live… In 2019, it is unprecedented : the famous Adams Family arrives on the big screen in animated mode ! Living hitherto entrenched in his home perched on top of a hill misty of New Jersey, she is preparing to receive members away even more strange that it on the occasion of the ceremony where the young Pugsley must prove that he is ready to become a real male Addams. Upbeat, off the wall, this adventure macabre (to laugh) is a beautiful tribute to the monsters created by Charles Addams . Note that Kev Adams, Melanie Bernier, and Alessandra Sublet ensure, inter alia, the French dubbing, while the original version has the voice of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Chloë Grace Moretz.

The STRANGE CHRISTMAS OF MISTER JACK (1994) From the age of 6 – Available on Disney+.

Jack Skellington, king of pumpkins, and a guide to Halloween town, is bored : for centuries, he has had enough of preparing the same Halloween party that comes around every year, and he dreams of change. It was then that he conceived the idea of seizing the feast of Christmas… Directed by Henry Selick, The Strange Christmas of Mister Jack is inspired by a poem written by Tim Burton in the early 80’s, while he was a animator for Disney. First animated film of the whole story done in stop-motion, this musical macabre in form of ode to the difference is a tour-de-force visual, which took almost three years of shooting. A fable of magic, more than a quarter of a century after its theatrical release, has lost none of its charm, and in which shines strong, the poetic universe so particular of Burton. The latter comes back a few years later in the same genre, gothic-animated with The Wedding funeral, as Selick with Coraline.

The wizard hunchback of a mad scientist dream of winning the grand prize in the annual competition of science. This is the point of departure of Igor, version zany nature of the myth of Frankenstein theatrical release in 2008. With a universe fantastico-gothic “burtonien”, this animation film design overlays of the graphic features of several different eras (18th century, early 20th and late 60’s) offers a lot of creatures crazy. An entertainment full of humor (often black) and of ideas, of which the animation was designed by the French studio Sparx. In the original version, you can find the voices of John Cusack (Igor), Steve Buscemi (Scamper).

From 6 years – Available on Netflix. A few days before the Big Annual Competition of Vegetables, the business of Wallace and Gromit have never been so flourishing, and everything would be for the best in the best of worlds if a-rabbit came to tackling the vegetable gardens of the city… With Wallace and Gromit : the mystery of the rabbit-werewolf, first feature film featuring the famous characters from plasticine Wallace and Gromit, the great Aardman (Chicken Run, Shaun the sheep) hit (yet) a big blow. Five years were needed to give life to the “first horror film vegetarian in the history of cinema”, as well as likes to describe the film director Nick Park. We are still every time amazed in front of such inventiveness : a true gem in a lively, chock-full of gags delicious, this mystery that makes a nice homage to the horror films of Universal’s 30’s and 40’s is to drill more quickly in front of his screen.

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA (2012) From 6 years – Available on Netflix. Welcome to the Hotel Transylvania, the lavish hotel of Dracula, where monsters and their families can finally live their life, relax and “monstrously” the festival as they want to without being bothered by humans. With Hotel Transylvania, the Sony Pictures studios Animation revisit with enthusiasm the myth of Dracula, many famous creatures are also of this crazy party, among which Frankenstein, a werewolf, a mummy or the invisible man. It’s going to 200 at a time, it is visually impressive, we laugh and we shudder : in short, Hotel Transylvania is to visit emergency ! It should be noted that among the French voices main of this adventure comico-gothic (which will have two suites, Hotel Transylvania 2, and Hotel Transylvania 3 : holiday monstreuses) include Virginie Efira and Alex Goude.