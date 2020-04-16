5 books cults and ass, to pass the containment

While the containment should be extended, here are five important books and sexy to hold still for a bit.

While not everyone has the chance to be confined to two. (Or three, or as you want.) With the inability to escape daguer, flirt, love, some are jumping on the apps like the cats on aquariums. However, it is a place where, more than usual, freedom is never started : reading. Because reading is a way to escape, to touch, to kiss, to kiss even by the thought, STUBBORN provides you with five texts of fantasies and orgasms. To buy in digital format, or to note for later, when the libraries will re-open…

In my roomGuillaume Dustan, éditions P. O. L

First book of one of the writers that are emblematic of the gay literature French, In my room gives the tone of a work sultry and controversial. Published in 1996, In my room, published today in the pocket, is the novel of a life threatened by the disease. Dustan is 30 years old and a lot of time, he writes as he runs after the life : at full speed, because it is already too late. Dustan likes without hood, defends the barebacking, the excess, the drugs, does not care of all and others. A radical melancholy and touching image that has inspired many authors and autrices – Christine Angot and Constance Debré claimed today including their parentage. The emergency room is delightful and Dustan is a model for all those who seem to write like they breathe. He said he was sleeping his phrases with a single jet, without editing. Many were the critics, the background (how to claim at the time that the aids does not kill in France) as to the form, and you can blame to Dustan its monochrome design. But his reading is essential, a reflection of an era. The talent of the writers that count.

Excerpt : “I look at him. I find it hyper nice this evening. He has not slept much last night. After the Queen it is passed to the Transfer and we brought home a very handsome guy brown tbm, which means that we sleep eight hours. He woke up at eleven o’clock to go to lunch at her friend H. As he has not seen for a year, he didn’t want to cancel it. He returned about five o’clock. He told me that she had found it changed for the better. She had asked him how it went with me. He had told him He took me to the edge of the abyss, and then you hand in hang-gliding. “

DogsHervé Guibert, editions of Midnight

Other novel beginnings, completely pornographic, Dogs published in 1982, a few years after The Death of propaganda. Hervé Guibert is in voyeur and is already exploring the writing itself. This book of forty pages ago, depicts a fantasy of sadomasochism, written 25 years ago by a son of the middle class to the angelic beauty who became known to the general public eight years later, thanks to the Friend that I have not saved the life. Dogs are raw, powerful, painting of youth a work of reference. After To the Friend, Guibert wrote The Protocol compassionate and The Man in the red hat, triptych magistral (“a work of barbarian and delicate “considered it in itself, without pathos never, always fair), in which he recounts his aids. In the Protocolwe read his last stay on the island of Elba, where he wrote and where he is buried, certain of the death to come after this text that seemed to be the last. But the death patient, he wrote then still. Guibert had found in this disease a subject at its height. He says with grandeur, love condemned.

Excerpt : “I spread a sheet on the ground, and on its white surface, the marker pen, I drew a kind of mapping, I divided it into strips, in-‘re yawning, in the various obstacles. I had calculated that I needed four strips, one for feet, one for hands and one for the sex, a chin and a jaw for the teeth. The pair of scissors following the dotted line, as a model, a patron of my pleasures to come. This occupation was enough to inflate my sex-and the flowing in a thin stream brilliant. “

Call me by your nameAndré Aciman, translated by Jean-Pierre Aoustin, editions Grasset

The cult film is, above all, a book signed by André Aciman, originally published in us in 2007 by the editions of the Olive tree in the title Later or never – reprinted from the adaptation on the big screen by Grasset. A work more fantastical than stylistic, although Aciman, an expert in Proust in which he teaches the work to New York, to write perfectly the languor of a summer of youth. Elio, age 17, falls in love with Oliver, a young phd student, a friend of his father, invited to spend their holidays in their villa,” somewhere in the north of Italy “in Liguria. A first adolescent love, unforgettable, a novel of learning desire in a setting conducive to the dream. Here, everything is calm and voluptuousness, delicacy and intelligence (we will remember the exemplary monologue paternal), we love art and we read The Heptaméron in German (the mother, so posh). Faithfully adapted to film by James Ivory – he received the Oscar for best adaptation to 89 years, you will find in this novel the atmosphere of Guadagnino. If you have not seen the movie nor read the book, you don’t know everything that can be done with a fishing.

Excerpt : “I could deny so much – that I had a strong urge to touch his knees and his wrists, when they glistened in the sun with this chandelier smooth as I have seen with so few people ; I liked that her white shorts tennis parussent perpetually stained with red ochre, the colour of his skin over the weeks ; I loved the reflection in her hair, each day more fair, the first rays of sun even before the sun was fully raised ; his blue shirt bouffante, even more bouffante when he wore it on windy days on the terrace near the swimming pool, promît to exhale a smell of skin and sweat that excited me just thinking about it. “

PornographiaJean-Baptiste Del Amo, editions Folio

A stroll at night and mysterious in a hot city of Cuba. A book of poetic published in 2013 and which earned Del Amo the price of Sade in that same year, two years after his return from Rome, where he was a boarder of the Villa Medici. A “funeral song “says the writer ; a gallery of prostitute(s)where we can find the sex and the smell ofEducation libertineher first novel. The writing is masterful, lush. At only 38 years of age, Del Amo has signed four novels, including we are told that they will remain – he is the author, also, of new and an art book on the photographic work of Hervé Guibert. We walk around here with gusto in the depths of a world so disturbing that exciting yards, darted and dark flowers.

Excerpt : “Their foutres are a nectar-sweet and sweet : they will chew all day cuts sugar cane that we fly during the zafra, and slip into our pants with holes in them. The boys breathless by the effort caress my skull, and I flatter. They laugh under the caress of my tongue. The name of the papaya means in slang the fruit in which we enjoy sex and women they do not know anything yet. Seeds are taken in the hairs of the boys already entered puberty and release them under my teeth a pepper flavor. “

Stories pédéesLaurent Herrou, Antonin Crenn, Guillaume Marie, Alban Robin, editions Pou

This is the story of four friends who have written each a new, “a series of erotic tales – or even really porn – where, say, there is a majority of men. “ It is cheerful and original ; rare are the opportunities to read this kind of texts, short tales, and light. It makes you smile, or even laugh – and not that(eu). At this particular time, a read-playful, because gender has nothing tragic.

Excerpt : “In the end, Charles was soaked. On his back dripped sweat on her legs, she ran also between the hairs. The cock was erect behind him, proud not to have lost sight of. While he regained his breath, leaning forward, hands on knees, dick watched the cute ass of the rider, pointing towards the rear. She imagined quickly what these shorts could hide of skin, flesh and pit. And in a few seconds, the small cock was already huge ! The white wings doubled in volume, so that the member already erected swelled and bandaged like a great. Without thinking, she approached the pretty butt and went to the caress, the tip of the glans. Surprised, Charles stood up without a word and turned around. He saw this beautiful dick bandaged, topped with pretty wings, voluptuous, and, without flinching, lips a wide smile and resumed her position, leaning forward. “