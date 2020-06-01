5 celebrities who celebrate their birthday this week!

5 stars-loved of the public are born during the first week of June!

These celebrities are women admired for their immense talent, their beauty and their journey as different as inspiring!

Here are the 5 stars who will celebrate (or have celebrated) their birthday this week…

Alanis Morissette

The popular canadian singer has 46 years old today!

In effect, Alanis Morissette is born the first of June 1976 in Ottawa.

Marilyn Monroe

This true icon of pop culture would have been 94 years old on the first of June!

Marilyn Monroe was born in 1926 in Los Angeles and died of an overdose of barbiturates at the age of 36 years.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie will be 45 years old this Thursday, June 4, 2020! The famous american actress was born in Los Angeles in 1976.

Eve Landry

Another star born under the sign of Gemini! The beautiful Eve Landry his birthday party is this Friday, 5 June 2020!

The actress was born in 1985 in Saint-Pascal.

Julie Perreault

The famous Quebec, which was recently confirmed to be in couple with this handsome actor, who will be 44 years old this Saturday!

Julie Perreault was born on 6 June 1976 in Repentigny.

