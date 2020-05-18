5 digital comics free to spend time with during the lockout

If there is one thing that the pandemic coronavirus has left to the people, it is the free time to discover new things to read, watch and listen to. But if there’s one thing that the closures of Covid-19 are not given to people, it is the income available to spend on these things. For fans of comic books, there’s a little bit of money: all kinds of publishers make available a large part of their equipment free of charge at this time. But with so many choices, what comics are worth the time and effort? Fear not, dear reader: here are five digital comics available free right now that you need to check out.

James Bond # 1

For many, the idea of James Bond is so married to the big screen that it almost seems impossible to imagine working on another medium – and that includes the prose, where the character appeared for the first time. The first edition of his most recent incarnation of the comic book should, however, bring all of the doubts, with a story tense and fast, which corresponds both to the original version of Sir Ian Fleming’s character and his most recent cinematic personified by Daniel Craig. exploits. It is a feat impressive, but what can you expect else from the writer Warren Ellis (Castlevania, Transmetropolitan, Planetary)?

How to read it: Available on ComiXology.

The seeds # 1

And now for something completely different, but with a pedigree incredible. The Seeds, which made its debut a few years ago, was a science fiction thriller complex, which has met three talents, singular, disparate: the writer Ann Nocenti, whose paranoid, beatnik Daredevil 1980s remains a high point of the character; the artist David Aja, who has made a reputation as a stylist and visual on Hawkeye from Marvel with Matt Fraction; and the editor-in-chief Karen Berger, who led Vertigo DC through titles such as Sandman, Hellblazer, Y the Last Man, Fables and more. Of course, it can be scary to embark on something completely new – especially to a history designed to disrupt – but when these veterans are behind the wheel, you’re sure to have a good time.

How to read it: Available on ComiXology.

Judge Dredd: The Complete Case Files Vol. 5

Available free of charge precisely for those who are locked up for these time Covid-19, the fifth volume of Judge Dredd complete contains what could be the highlight of the early days of Dredd, if not the entire history of over 40 years of age of the character: The war of the revelation, in which what remains of Russia entered into war with the east coast of the United States using chemical weapons, and nuclear. The story that follows manages to be both exciting and grimly hilarious as it accelerates towards a conclusion to the height of its name, and remains genuinely shocking, even four decades after its initial publication.

How to read it: Available from 2000 AD.

Ms. Marvel: No normal

One of the undoubted strengths of the last decade of the comic book by Marvel, G. Willow Wilson and Ms. Marvel by Adrian Alphona update the classic formula of Spider-Man with the invention of Kamala Khan, a fan of super-hero who discovers that her own destiny is far from the future ordinary that she imagined. Charming, discreet, and fully aware of the way in which it really is ridiculous (and really wonderful), this is just what are the movies of Spider-Man, Tom Holland, and then some, featuring a character who is much more in tune with the world today, Peter Parker has never managed to be.