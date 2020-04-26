5 Disney movies that desperately need a sequel on Disney More

Disney has an interesting relationship with the suites of films. Although it is often logical for the company to pursue a movie follow-up with the number “2” in front of him, these securities have always been considered as of secondary importance – often going directly to VHS or DVD, regardless of the ” technology dump of this day could be.

This means that there are many Disney fans who have not yet experienced the stories on Hercules, The Little Mermaid or Jack Jack Cinderella (he falls in love!) – what we will not accept at a time when the streaming service Disney offers in Addition a means to achieve simultaneously a wide global audience of aficionados of Disney.

Disney is a portal elegant to browse through decades of films and shows Disney – not to mention tv shows Marvel and Star Wars films – and is the natural place to see some of our favorite Disney characters go through new trials and tribulations. (Happy endings don’t last in real life, okay?)

In this spirit, we’ve put together five Disney movies that do not yet have a following, and are ready for a second feature-length film or a series related to the platform Disney More.

More than any other thing, at a time of life indoors, so that more and more films jumping in the movie theaters and go directly to the broadcast, what are the Disney movies that we would like to be able to watch them consecutively with a worthy sequel.

1. Moana (2016)

I called Moana. Thanks to the words exciting of Lin Manuel-Miranda, to a world that is beautifully animated in 3D, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson playing a cute (if selfish) scamp of a half-god, Moana is one of the best Disney movies of recent years.

Disney would be in talks to make a sequel, but without confirmation, we must still keep our fingers crossed until Moana 2 receives the green light. What makes Moana so perfect for a suite, however, this is where the first film ends – with his tribe island traveling through water to search for new shores.

There is a lot of potential for stories that focus on the ocean, be it the trials of transit constant struggle to maintain a sense of community on the seas, or perhaps a search of the parents who have dropped out of Maui (Dwayne Johnson) in the first place. More songs from the creator of Hamilton are a necessity – and most of the gods and goddesses of polynesian mythology does tromperaient not.

2. Zootropolis (2016)

With the release of Zootropolis the same year as the Moana, it was the first time that Walt Disney Animation Studios came out two feature films in the same year since the release of Treasure Planet and Lilo & Stitch in 2002.

Called Zootopia in the United Kingdom, this Disney movie imagines an animal society where prey and predator live peacefully side-by-side. The cheetahs, buffalo, lions and sheep, have put aside their differences and “historic” to create a workers ‘ society – that is to say, until the predators begin to rage and back into the States wild. It is to a police office newly created – the first rabbit to join forces Zootropolis – discover the mystery with the help of a fox conman suave.

In spite of touching on relevant issues such as discrimination in the workplace, essentialism is biological and the division of society, it is still a movie light and enjoyable – helped by an animated, brilliant, and a cameo role of Shakira as a gazelle popstar.

3. Tangled (2010)

This adventure Disney 2020 reinvents the story of Rapunzel with great effect. The animation is excellent, even if it has a decade now, with technical CGI pushing the boundaries that give life to her world in the smallest details. He is helped by a few original touches, such as the companion chameleon of Rapunzel – and the romantic interest charming and vain, expressed by Shaacha Zachary Levi.

This story is lighter than some of the Disney movies the most moving, with taverns, singing spontaneously, and twins, thugs, and making the distinction between stereotypes, cut-and-tribute love to the tradition of fairy tales. As the exploration of gas lighting, however, it is surprisingly progressive – and there are a lot of stories to tell now that Rapunzel is really free and in the world.

4. The nightmare before Christmas (1993)

Yes, it is a Disney movie. The Nightmare Before Christmas is a classic stop-motion of Tim Burton, the mind eccentric who brought us Beetlejuice and (more recently) the restarts live in Dumbo. It follows a skeleton unmotivated living in the city of Halloween, and trying to put the excitement in the business… putting himself in the place of Christmas to the place. Cue full of ghosts and ghouls, songs unforgettable and the kidnapping of Father Christmas himself.

Is this a Christmas movie? A movie of Halloween? The Nightmare Before Christmas makes us debate the finer points of the two genres for decades now – but the main reason for a sequel is how the film original has alluded to many other worlds beyond his own, one for each major party.

If there was a way to get a film to cross the St. Patrick’s day and Thanksgiving, this would be the way to do it. Or maybe just a little more of Jack Skellington: at this stage, we will take anything.

5. Who framed Roger Rabbit?

Who can forget this movie? Mixing live action with 2D animation techniques, he has done the unthinkable, featuring a wide range of beloved characters from Looney Tunes), alongside actors from real life – including Christopher Lloyd of Back to the Future – and succeeding for the combination with aplomb.

It follows a private investigator, played by the late Bob Hoskins – yes, from the movie Super Mario Bros. wonderfully bad – looking for a murder in Brooklyn in the 1940s. Except, of course, that this version of Brooklyn is the one in which humans and cartoon characters (“toons”) live side-by-side, as a kind of Zootropolis strange and multi-dimensional.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit is disturbing, heartwarming, and a visual pleasure – with a few twists and turns at a breathtaking – and more than 20 years later, it is expected that a follow-up.